2025-06-03
We are looking for a Project Manager for the S4 Harmonized Processes (Symphony program) role.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden.
QUALIFICATIONS & COMPETENCIES
4+ years experience in project management.
Experience with finance processes, IT and business process development.
Strategic alignment and business case development.
KPI tracking/framework.
Proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint.
Excellent communication skills in English.
Good to have: SAP S4/Hana
Good to have: Program experience
Good to have: Jira
Good to have: ThinkCell
Valid EU work permit making you able to start working in Sweden right away
Professional level of English - both oral and written
AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
Steer and coordinate the ongoing projects in the stream Harmonized Process Improvements
Strategically plan the existing and upcoming projects roadmap
Coordinate the prioritization and business case of the initiatives with PMO and business representatives
Ensure a clear business aligned project within harmonized processes, and clear business benefits realizations and KPI progress
INTERESTED?
Please note that to apply for this position, you must go to our website. We are unable to process CVs sent directly to our email.
If you have questions about the position, please contact us on: sweden@rdtengineers.com
The position will be closed when we have found the right candidate, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Notice only your CV in English is necessary.
Passionate about Engineering - RDT
At RDT, our primary focus is our PEOPLE. We support our employees in professional and individual development. With our flat hierarchy, commitment and values, which inspire them to do their best. We pursue our PEOPLE's work satisfaction and can guarantee highest quality, which leads to our second mission - our CLIENTS. We, our PEOPLE, provide engineering solutions that enable our customers to have a competitive advantage in efficiency, flexibility and costs.
Thanks to our PEOPLE, we have supplied the best engineering services since 2007 and offer the best and most flexible terms in the market for engineering services.
Be part of our missions and join RDT in Denmark and Sweden.
