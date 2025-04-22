Project manager
Senior Project Manager - Global Implementation of Online Fraud Prevention Platform
We are seeking a seasoned and proactive project management consultant to lead the end-to-end implementation of a newly procured global online fraud prevention platform. This initiative is a strategic investment aimed at strengthening fraud protection measures across all digital sales channels on a global scale.
Assignment Overview
In this role, you will take full responsibility for managing the rollout of the fraud prevention platform. The position involves close collaboration with multiple internal teams, external partners, and stakeholders across regions to ensure a seamless and efficient implementation.
You will work within an agile structure to create and maintain clear project roadmaps, lead planning activities, drive execution, and ensure alignment with strategic priorities. You will also play a key role in defining success metrics and implementing KPIs that reflect global market standards, ensuring both technical and business readiness.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and coordinate the global implementation of the online fraud platform across web and mobile applications
Develop agile project plans and maintain roadmaps in collaboration with internal teams and external vendors
Facilitate cross-functional coordination and communication to secure progress and remove roadblocks
Align project activities with business goals and agile planning cycles
Define, track, and report on relevant KPIs, including fraud detection metrics, chargeback rates, approval rates, and customer impact
Ensure smooth integration of fraud detection capabilities into existing customer journey flows, especially checkout and payment stages
Advocate a security-first mindset throughout the project and contribute to risk assessment activities
Act as a unifying force across global teams-leading without formal authority but with clarity, influence, and a strong collaborative spirit
Your Profile
You are a confident and experienced project manager who thrives in dynamic and cross-functional environments. You bring structure where needed, while also being flexible and adaptable in your leadership approach. Your communication style is clear and inclusive, and you know how to engage stakeholders from different domains and geographical areas.
We believe you have:
Several years of experience leading digital implementation projects within online retail, e-commerce, or financial technology
A proven track record of managing projects related to online checkout, payments, and customer transaction flows
Solid knowledge of online fraud prevention and detection - including key metrics such as chargebacks, approval rates, false positives, and fraud scoring
Hands-on experience with agile frameworks and agile ceremonies (e.g., PI planning, sprint planning, retrospectives)
Preferably, prior experience with global fraud solutions such as Forter, Signifyd, Riskified, or similar platforms
A broad understanding of cybersecurity principles and how they relate to fraud prevention
Excellent stakeholder and vendor management capabilities across diverse teams and time zones
Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to lead teams and foster collaboration without direct managerial authority
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
