Project Manager
2025-03-05
The project manager ensures product range, efficient and qualitative project planning according to customer needs.
You work with product range, product design, and project planning of solar cell systems, energy storage system construction, roof/plant design.
You produce production calculations and other relevant technical documentation.
You provide technical support regarding design, system construction and material selection and help ensure that the projects are implemented.
Your experience and knowledge are important for our continued success.
As a person, you are flexible, solution-oriented and communicative.
You have solid collaboration and problem-solving skills with great drive and a systematic way of working.
You are a driving force in projects and keen to deliver quality within set timeframes.
To fit the role, you must:
• Have knowledge of building structures, facades or architectural design
• Knowledge of drawing and calculation programs, as well as CAD programs
• At least 5 years of work experience
• Industry experience in construction/architecture/energy is a strong plus
• Speak fluent English
