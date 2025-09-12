Project Manager
2025-09-12
Overview: The Project Manager plays a crucial role in leading and managing the day-to-day operations of a project from initiation to completion, ensuring it runs smoothly.
Minimum 12-15 Years of experience required on industrial plants, particularly within the civil or construction sector, is essential.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop a detailed project plan, covering scope, timeline, and required resources.
Manage the project team, delegate tasks, and monitor progress.
Control the project budget and ensure it stays within the approved limits.
Identify, assess, and manage potential project risks and develop mitigation plans.
Communicate and report project progress to all levels of stakeholders.
Ensure and control the quality of work to meet specified standards.
Manage changes to the project scope, schedule, and costs.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
• Ability to motivate and lead a diverse team of engineers, contractors, and other stakeholders.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills for conveying information clearly and concisely.
• Ability to identify, analyse, and resolve complex problems that may arise during the project.
• Strong negotiation skills to resolve conflicts, secure favourable deals, and manage stakeholder expectations.
• Effective management of time and deadlines to ensure projects are completed on schedule.
• Strong organizational skills to manage multiple tasks, maintain records, and keep track of project details.
• A bachelor's degree in civil engineering, construction management, or a related field is typically required.
• Relevant experience in construction project management, often ranging from 12-15 years, is generally expected.
