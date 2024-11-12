Project Manager
Join our team as Project Manager!
Do you want to be part of a company that focuses on sustainability, learning, and development while shaping the digital transformation for tomorrow's energy management? Then we would like to get to know you!
The ongoing digital transformation in the IT industry is having a major impact on the technology platforms needed and specifically the impact on the Data Centre platform that is the underlying enabler of a lot of Schneider's customer businesses. We are looking for a Project Manager to enable Schneider Electric's drive towards solutions business for the Secure Power division in the Nordics.
In this exciting position, you will support a mix of Edge and medium-scale, high complexity Customer Projects. This includes being involved from the initiation of the project, the designing, planning, and installation, till the commissioning of customers' projects.
The role will be based in one of our Swedish office's Lund, Gothenburg or Stockholm office, but with travel to sites across the country and the Nordics.
What will you do?
Develop project plan and all associated documents for project management and control.
Ensure complete customer satisfaction and financial performance on the projects.
Manage the relationship with customers and third parties within the project scope, and main contact within the project execution.
Internal and external stakeholder management incl. work package control.
Risk management
Cost control
Procurement coordination
Support the project team to manage and complete job processes.
Support Technical and pre-sales prescription teams, and support site installation teams with technical guidance during the installation, and commissioning project phases.
Take ownership of validating the project's statement of work and contract terms with the customer, including both technical and commercial elements
Develop FAT, SAT, and site logistics procedures that meet 3rd-party and customer needs. Engage directly with internal manufacturing and 3rd party vendors.
What will make you successful?
Degree in Electrical Engineering/Mechanical Engineering, an additional Business degree would be a plus.
Able to demonstrate relevant work experience and a strong track record in multi-activity project management in Construction or Engineering.
Able to build good customer relationships and strong sales team collaboration for change order management.
The ability to own and follow through on commitments to completion.
Experience with Data Center related projects would be a clear advantage.
Familiar with Rules and Regulations applicable to the construction industry, especially electrical-related (Busbars, switch gears, UPS, etc.,), but not a must.
Able to travel internationally.
Fluent in English and Swedish is desired
We are looking for a proactive, self-motivated individual with strong organizational skills, the ability to handle multiple projects, and work well both independently and in a team. Initiative, responsibility, and a strong desire to contribute to overall business success are essential.
What do we offer you?
Flexibility: With our Global Flexibility at Work policy, and our hybrid work model, we empower our employees for their work-life integration.
Career Development: We provide a rich environment for our people to grow and learn every day through our career development model.
Good Benefits: Schneider Electric offers a robust benefits package to support our employees such as paid family leave, a culture of wellness and much more.
Inclusive Environment: We build a culture of respect where everyone feels safe to be their authentic selves. We are fully committed to inclusion, and our policies and culture reflect this commitment.
Did we get you inspired?
