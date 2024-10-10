Project Manager
2024-10-10
Building on our past. Ready for the future
Worley is a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts headquartered in Australia.
Right now, we're bridging two worlds as we accelerate to more sustainable energy sources, while helping our customers provide the energy, chemicals and resources that society needs now.
We partner with our customers to deliver projects and create value over the life of their portfolio of assets. We solve complex problems by finding integrated data-centric solutions from the first stages of consulting and engineering to installation and commissioning, to the last stages of decommissioning and remediation. Join us and help drive innovation and sustainability in our projects.
Project Manager
Role Context:
You'll join our Portfolio team in Stenungsund, working on projects from start to finish. The job offers a dynamic work environment with different tasks in project management. Your responsibilities will include creating and updating project plans, understanding and meeting customer requirements, and helping the team solve problems. You'll also provide training and guidance when needed. Since many of our projects are near customers, we get feedback throughout, and we're currently working on projects across the Nordic countries. You'll communicate daily with project staff and act as a key contact for customers. When you manage a project, you'll have a skilled team from our network to support you, allowing you to collaborate across disciplines and departments to ensure projects are completed safely and to a high standard.
You'll be:
Ensuring that the overall activities of the project team are effectively planned and coordinated and that the individual members are working to and meeting detailed schedules.
Preparing and implementing Project Execution Plans (PEP) and Project Procedures.
Ensuring the scope of work is well defined and understood, and that any changes to the scope are finalized and agreed upon, both externally and internally.
Administering the project contract and ensuring that the appropriate team members are equally informed.
Providing project management on various sizes of projects.
Leading multiple projects simultaneously and coordinating efforts with support groups to ensure a quality, on-time product for our customers and a financially successful project.
Providing technical support as part of an engineering team on projects as needed.
Assisting in project development by providing technical support from conceptual through final design and construction phases.
Leading and/or supporting proposal efforts, being able to work with multiple disciplines and subcontractors to develop scope and competitive pricing.
Expanding on relationships and workload with current customers and leading efforts in pursuit of new customers.
You'll have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering.
Substantial experience managing projects with a firm grasp of project management tools and best practices.
Experience in project management within EPCm projects.
Proficiency in interpreting and applying industry regulations, codes, and standards.
Leadership and staff development experience.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, adept at building relationships.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Exceptional organizational skills, capable of handling diverse issues across multiple projects.
A collaborative mindset with a strong work ethic.
Proficient computer skills.
Fluency in both Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Moving Forward:
We want our people to be energized and empowered to drive sustainable impact. So, our focus is on a values-inspired culture that unlocks brilliance through belonging, connection and innovation.
We're building a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. Creating a space where everyone feels they belong, can be themselves, and are heard. And we're not just talking about it; we're doing it. We're reskilling our people, leveraging transferable skills, and supporting the transition of our workforce to become experts in today's low carbon energy infrastructure and technology.
Whatever your ambition, there's a path for you here. And there's no barrier to your potential career success. Join us to broaden your horizons, explore diverse opportunities, and be part of delivering sustainable change. Så ansöker du
