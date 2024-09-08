Project Manager
2024-09-08
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svenscare AB i Karlstad
Project Manager for International Elderly and Intensive Care Business Development
Job Summary:
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Project Manager to provide project management services for our elderly and intensive care business partners. As the Project Manager, you will be responsible for developing and implementing projects that bring Nordic knowledge to China's elderly care market. Our focus is on providing comprehensive elderly care services, including home care for individuals who need intensive care. An understanding of China's medical care landscape and extensive clinical experience are crucial for this position. Therefore, a good understanding of the Chinese culture and how to make it fit in our service is very important for this job.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and implement policies and procedures that ensure the efficient and effective delivery of projects that bring Nordic knowledge to China's elderly care market, including home care for individuals who need intensive care.
• Work with our business partners, clients, and their families to identify their care needs and develop project plans that meet their unique requirements.
• Collaborate with other departments within our business partners' organization to develop and implement new projects that meet the evolving needs of the clients.
• Conduct regular assessments of the quality of projects delivered by the team and implement improvements as needed.
• Utilize an understanding of China's medical care landscape to identify opportunities for growth and development of our projects.
• Develop relationships with Nordic companies and experts in the field of elderly care to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and best practices.
• Serve as a communication bridge between Nordic experts and our business partners in China.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in a related field such as health care or gerontology.
• Minimum of 10 years of experience in a Chinese public or private hospital, in an intensive care environment.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Strong organizational and problem-solving skills.
• Possess a deep understanding of China's complex medical care landscape, including regulations, policies, and market trends, and be able to identify opportunities for growth and development of our projects.
• Willingness to learn about Nordic elderly health care systems and incorporate that knowledge into our projects.
• Ability to develop relationships with Nordic companies or organizations and experts in the field of elderly care.
• Have strong interpersonal and communication skills, be a team player and We are looking for someone who is skilled in communication, has a strong team spirit, and be able to quickly learn and embrace new knowledge.
Fluent in Chinese, written and oral; understanding English; Swedish as a merit.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-08
