Project manager
2024-09-06
Assignment description:
We're seeking an experienced consultant to work as a Project Manager within our Facilities, in Skellefteå. The consultant will be responsible for small to medium-sized building projects involving civil work, carpentry, HVAC, plumbing, sprinklers, etc.
Responsibilities:
Project Planning and Execution: Develop and manage project plans, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and timely delivery within budget.
Stakeholder Management: Collaborate with internal teams to understand requirements and provide regular updates on project progress.
Vendor Management: Ensure alignment regarding project requirements and ensure deliverables meet quality standards.
Budget and Risk Management: Monitor project expenditures, identify risks, and implement mitigation strategies.
Documentation and Reporting: Maintain accurate project documentation and prepare progress reports for management.
Requirement:
Degree in Engineering or related field
Proven experience in managing projects in the construction area
Strong communication, negotiation, and stakeholder management skills.
Proficiency in project management tools.
Fluency in English is mandatory (Swedish is a plus)
