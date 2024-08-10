Project Manager
2024-08-10
Are you ready to be part of an impactful team that drives innovation and growth for Smurfit Westrock?
At Smurfit Westrock Europe, our commitment to innovation and business development is led by the European Innovation Team (EIT).
The EIT is at the forefront of many of the industry's pioneering innovations. The EIT represents an international multidisciplinary excellence. With its operations across five offices in three countries-Sweden, the Netherlands, and France-the team features representation from several nationalities. Its members include a diverse array of professionals such as engineers, sales specialists, sustainability experts, production experts, designers, lab technicians, and data specialists.
Your role: We are looking for a R&D Project Manager to develop new innovative products and tools that can be implemented Europe wide.
- Do you like to use industry leading technologies, tools and insights to create new value propositions for Smurfit Westrock?
- Are you inspired by working with senior colleagues in our European Innovation team and with Smurfit Westrock specialists across the entire European organisation?
- Would you like to manage multidisciplinary technical areas involving e.g., surface treatments, material physics, structural mechanics, and environmental sciences?
We are looking for a talented professional to be part of our dynamic, multidisciplinary, innovative team!
Why join us? In this role you have a unique opportunity to work across recycling, paper and packaging and shape the way we develop sustainable packaging. This role offers ambitious colleagues a chance to lead and drive innovation, making a significant impact on our organization's value proposition. You will be part of a world-leading team with a strong drive to constantly improve our business. We can offer you the opportunities and challenges you need to develop both professionally and as a person.
Your main responsibilities
- Managing several internal development projects that are focussed on developing expertise, insights, products, and tools.
- Lead cross-functional project teams to complete projects within agreed timelines and budgets.
- Act as primary contact for internal and external (suppliers, institutes, technology partners) stakeholder communications.
- Monitor and report project progress, status, and issues on regular basis and prepare project documentations and research reports for VP R&D or Program director.
- Being capable to manage multidisciplinary technical areas involving e.g., surface treatments, material physics, structural mechanics, and environmental sciences.
Your characteristics and abilities
- University education, preferably Master of science or equivalent
- 3-5 years of experience in relevant technical project management
- Fluency in the English language. Additional language(s) is an advantage.
- Analytical and conceptual thinking with ability to organize projects and tasks while ensuring quality performance.
- Strong communication skills (written & oral) and the ability to engage with stakeholders, both from within the organisation and externally.
- Strives to do the job well and with dedication. Identifies, acts and push, as a natural behaviour, for improvements
- Champions teamwork and cooperation.
- Interest and curiosity to learn and act in several knowledge fields.
- Ability to travel as needed to keep up a position in an international working environment.
About the position
The position is based in Piteå, permanent and full-time. We offer a wide range of benefits, including a generous wellness benefit, subsidised lunch and a 37.5 hour working week for full-time workers.
For more information about the role, please contact Lars Henriksson, VP R&D European Innovaiton Team at 070-209 10 88 or Lars.Henriksson@smurfitwestrock.se
Welcome with your application and CV no later than 2014-08-31 via the apply button. Ersättning
