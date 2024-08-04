Project Manager
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023. We connect a greener world.
Join us and contribute to the world's transition to a green and sustainable future!
Would you like contribute to the green transition? As a Project Manager you work closely with our international customers. We develop, manufacture and install efficient, environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced high-voltage cables, (HVC), for land and offshore applications worldwide. Establishing our new Cable Monitoring Solutions (CMS) department we add value to our customers by assisting them utilize their assets in best possible way. The team is now looking for a skilled and experienced project manager. Are you the one we are looking for?
Structured Project Manager that ensures great delivery
As a Project Manager, you will have a key position in our projects for Cable Monitoring Solutions. It will be your mission to ensure that NKT delivers great service and meets requirements according to all parties involved.
Within this new area we add value to our customers by supporting them in their efforts to use their cables in the most effective way, to minimize risks and failures and to maximize the throughput and lifetime. This is done by applying innovative sensors on the cable and in the control systems at our customers. The data is then analysed through our algorithms to provide actionable conclusions to our customers. This is a key step in NKT supporting our customers in their digitalization journey, to reduce the environmental impact and to increase the stability of the electrical infrastructure.
Supportive colleague with ability to work in a structured way to deliver result
To thrive in this role, you have a modern leadership, communicational and motivational skills with an ability to deliver results. Working in a structured way and being supportive to your colleagues comes natural to you. You are a creative, positive and thorough person with a systematic and problem-solving mindset. To operate in a diverse and international environment stimulates you. You have proven ability to work with deadlines without compromising on deliverables.
In addition to the above, we expect you to have:
* BSc degree preferably within Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or equivalent work experience
* At least five years' experience from project management in an international context
* Fluency in spoken and written English and Swedish, German is beneficial
You will be a part of a business-oriented team with flexible placement but preferably Karlskrona, Västerås, Malmö, Copenhagen or Cologne. Frequent travelling is included in the role.
Do you find the position intriguing, but don't meet all the requirements, please share that with us. Knowledge gaps can be filled, and what matters most is your potential, motivation, and interest in contributing to our future.
Contact and application
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below. We will review applications continuously but recommend you to apply no later than 31st of August. Be aware that personality tests and extracts of criminal records might be included in the recruitment process.
Due to summer holidays, please expect slightly longer response time from our hiring team. Thank you for your understanding.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We look forward to your application!
