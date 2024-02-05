Project Manager
Alfa Lava in Lund is looking for a Project Manager Systems - PER Team.
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse workplace based on empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the job
To support a wide range of customers with different needs, we constantly need to develop our existing product portfolio to support business needs. The backlog for Engineering Change Requests (ECR) is constantly increasing. To increase capacity and speed for handling major and prioritized ECRs, a new team will be created called Product Enhancement Response Team (PER Team). PER Team will be a cross-functional team consisting of experts within R&D, Operations, Sourcing and Product Experience (systems). PER Team will independently prioritize, choose, manage and plan around 3 major projects in parallel.
We are now looking for a Project Manager for Systems (configurator, technical documentation systems, PIM systems, taxonomy systems, pricing systems).
You are a part of the PER Team but belong to the Product Experience Team where configurators, technical documentation, PIM and taxonomy are developed and maintained.
The Project Manager Systems will belong and report to the Product Experience manager within BU GPHE. If workload for PER Team for some reason would not require full time, the Project Manager Systems can also work within the Product Experience team, to even out capacity.
Key tasks:
• Coordinate systems to support the ongoing project
• Specification systems (e-config,s-config, GOAL, tech doc systems, taxonomy, PIM) for mayor ECR projects
• Coordinate timeplan in projects - product release coordination
• Testing
• Keep together end-to-end functionality, process and data (for mayor ECR projects)
What you know
We believe you have studied Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering or equivalent. It is an advantage if you having some experience working with IS/IT, between IT and business or similar.
You have excellent communication and presentation skills and fluent in business English. You have an interest in and understanding of the technical domain, combined with a functional and business-oriented understanding and being solution oriented. Experience from configuration, working with project lead in IT/systems or product modularization is an advantage.
Who you are
You can lead part of projects and create results by engaging others as well as network in a matrix organization. You are business oriented, have a structured mindset and excellent communication skills on all levels. Experience from our Gasket plate heat exchanger products and the EPD process is a big advantage.
To strive in this role, we believe you are technical oriented with structure and quality minded. You are curious, driven and take initiative to improve. You enjoy working in team and projects, as well as taking responsibility to solve things by yourself. You have a passion for optimizing processes to improve efficiency and quality along with a good sense of deadlines and quality delivery. You possess a strong business focus, are self-directed and find it easy to network across business functions in an international and cross-cultural environment.
You display a high level of initiative, productivity and attention to detail resulting in high solution performance and user satisfaction. You have an analytical mindset with sense for logic, see solutions rather than problems and effectively prioritize and execute tasks. Understanding the technical domain is of high interest, combined with a functional and business-oriented understanding.
We offer you
We offer a both inspiring and interesting position in an open, friendly, and truly international environment where we work together to develop and create value for our customers. Så ansöker du
