Project Manager
2023-12-16
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are actively seeking individuals with proven experience as a project manager or in related roles, who are interested in joining our dynamic project organization. The Long Term Program & Overhauls Project Management Office is tasked with leading all aspects of customer care and service delivery for our global gas turbine customers. Our clientele primarily operates in the Power Generation and Oil & Gas industries, both known for their high-paced and dynamic environments. As part of our dedication to excellence, we strive to provide comprehensive support and services to meet the outstanding needs of our customers in these sectors worldwide.
We are currently seeking an Overhaul Project Manager (OPM) to provide support to our customers in the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East region. We are specifically looking for individuals who are either already project managers or aspire to become one. This role offers the opportunity to work within a dynamic project organization, where you will assume substantial responsibilities and contribute significantly to the success of our business. As part of your responsibilities, you will be required to travel internationally, visiting customers and collaborating with Siemens Energy colleagues in the region.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Major and minor site inspections, along with other types of site activities, are conducted as part of the responsibilities in this role.
* You know your assigned customers, their organization, key persons, culture and market.
* The structuring and planning of project activities are completed in a timely manner and in accordance with the agreements established with our customers.
* You work actively with customer care and customer satisfaction in your projects.
* You lead and encourage a team, consisting of technical engineers, logistics, field service and other departments.
* Collaboration with our regional entities worldwide is an integral aspect of your responsibilities.
What You Bring
* Previous experience of international business, such as sales or project management.
* Strong negotiations skills, you are confident in your communication at different levels and enjoy delivering under pressure.
* Team spirit and strong collaboration skills with different people and cultures.
* A can-do approach and knowledge how to act proactively.
* A strong drive and dedication that will make a difference every day.
Beneficial Qualifications
* A relevant technical or commercial university degree.
* Experience from Oil & Gas industry, Power Generation and or other experience of rotating equipment.
* Knowledge about our products and markets.
* Knowledge in SAP and Salesforce.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
