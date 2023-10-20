Project Manager
Perstorp AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stenungsund Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Stenungsund
2023-10-20
, Orust
, Lilla Edet
, Tjörn
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perstorp AB i Stenungsund
, Ale
, Perstorp
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
The new Project Manager will have the opportunity to join a truly international advanced chemicals business - focusing both on larger chemicals as well as downstream derivatives and specialty solutions and targeting significant growth and expansion. As the new Project Manager, you will be an important contributor in this process, reporting to the Director Project Management. The position is placed in Stenungsund, but you must be prepared it might be necessary to work in other parts of the world.
Perstorp Group is growing and a number of investment programs within Operations are in the pipeline. The new Project Manager must have the awareness and the work experience having Safety high on the agenda. You will have the full decision-making authority within the context of agreed budget and priorities with as well as full authority to stop any unsafe act or process that can harm individual or environment - the Golden Rule.
This is a great opportunity to join a global and dynamic team of GTI professionals, and to be part of forming the future direction of industrial excellence in the chemical industry. You will have the opportunity to influence and contribute. As the new Project Manager, you will manage projects, organize and plan resources for projects and technical support. The role also entails responsibility to actively support the building of a safety and continuous improvement culture and manage activities to accomplish an on-time and on-budget delivery of projects.
Other key responsibilities
• Assure that projects are clearly defined and accurately managed
• Responsible for project personnel
• Development and follow-up of budget and targets for projects
• Serve as the recognized source of growing expertise in the specific technical field
Qualifications
The successful candidate have a MSc or BSc degree (or similar) in Engineering and 5-8 years of experience from project management or engineering. The candidate has experience from process industry with focus on engineering and construction.
You speak native Swedish/Scandinavian and English in speech and writing
Personal profile
• Good with structure and analysis together with strategic capabilities along with a hands-on approach towards implementation
• Strong in execution and an ability to create attention. A professional who is persistent in his/her approach
• Excellent communication skills and strong in building internal and external relationships
• Capability to diagnose and successfully handle pro-actively complex issues
• You are strong in building relations with people and possess high communicative skills
• Work process-oriented mind-set
• Very high ability to create a teamwork-oriented environment
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Johan Wikemark +46 303 383 563
Send your application no later than November 5, 2023 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perstorp AB
(org.nr 556024-6513) Arbetsplats
Perstorp Group Kontakt
Bengt Johansson Ranmo bengt.johanssonranmo@perstorp.com Jobbnummer
8207342