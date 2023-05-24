Project Manager - External Stakeholder Lead
2023-05-24
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.In our team SAP Program Enablement (SNP), we are a diverse team with the mission of driving the Scania Purchasing transformation into a new process & IT Landscape, enabled by SAP. We are looking for someone to join us on this amazing journey, and to take the lead in managing our external stakeholders.
Your tasks
As an External Stakeholder Lead, you will take on an important role within one of Scania's flagship projects, The IEB Program. You will belong to our team but your tasks will include vast cross-functional contacts, coordination, and project management. Your main responsibility will be to lead the communication and activities related to the changes that impact our Suppliers. You will work in close collaboration with the Scania Purchasing & Logistics organisation to ensure that we maintain and build on the strong relationships we have today with our Suppliers. Your main objective will be to prepare and ensure that our Suppliers are ready for the transformation and take proper actions to enable a smooth transition.
Your profile
Is this your next challenge? Are you aspiring for a future within leadership or are you already now an experienced leader who would like to develop further in another context? Then this is a great opportunity to further develop yourself and your leadership capabilities within Scania Purchasing and the cross-functional streams.
We see that you are confident in working independently with several stakeholders. We have suppliers from every corner of the world, and it is important that you embrace diversity and the ability to communicate in a clear and skillful manner. This role implies you be the initiator and driver of activities, with a solid focus on the end result, how that impact the project, and applicable deadlines. You are comfortable in presenting and communicating and have a relevant University degree.
We see that you have experience in at least one of the below areas:
• Procurement
• Supplier management
• Project management
• Communication lead
We offer
You have an opportunity to take the next step in your leadership development, and to take part in an amazing and challenging journey through a global high-speed project with dependencies beyond Scania. This is a great opportunity to develop yourself in a high-paced environment with a holistic mindset through the cross-functions at Scania. In the team we take pride in having fun together, our culture is characterized by cooperation, empathy, and respect. With us, you have a great opportunity to shape your work and your future.
Further information
Please contact Rasmus Johansson, Head of Program Enablement, SNP; rasmus.johansson@scania.com
Application
Send in your application as soon as possible, no later than 2023-06-11. Screening and interviews will be done continuously. We are looking forward to reading your application!
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
