Project Manager - Customer Onboarding
Telavox AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2025-12-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telavox AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Halmstad
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Join Telavox as Project Manager (temporary contract)
At Telavox, we're looking for a Project Manager to join our Customer Success Team and ensure a smooth and value-creating start for our direct customers across the Nordics. You'll be a key player in delivering successful onboarding experiences that lay the foundation for long-term customer satisfaction. If you're structured, proactive, and thrive in a collaborative and fast-paced environment, this could be the role for you! This position is based in our Malmö or Stockholm office, where you'll be part of a tight-knit team of dedicated onboarding professionals who work closely together, support each other, and continuously improve how we work to bring the best possible value to our customers.
About the job
As a Project Manager, you'll lead onboarding and implementation projects for new and existing customers. You'll turn contracts and customer needs into reality by translating requirements into effective Telavox solutions.
A typical day in this role involves:
Leading customer onboarding projects from start to finish, ensuring smooth setup and go-live
Managing changes and expansions for existing customers
Coordinating with internal resources and aligning with customer stakeholders
Following structured processes and templates to ensure quality and consistency
Continuously evaluating and improving how we work, suggesting improvements to tools, workflows, and processes
About the job
You're a proactive doer who enjoys working with people, builds trust quickly, and is comfortable managing projects with both detail and clarity. You have a strong customer focus and the ability to balance multiple priorities in a structured way.
We believe you'll succeed in this role if you:
Have experience leading projects, ideally within IT, telecom, or customer onboarding
Are structured, self-driven, and comfortable taking full ownership of your projects
Enjoy working cross-functionally and communicating with both technical and commercial stakeholders
Are fluent in Swedish and English (other Nordic languages are a plus!)
Have a curious mindset and enjoy learning new tools, technologies, and processes
Are comfortable juggling several projects at once, both large and small ones
Why Telavox
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. As a digital mobile operator, we develop and own our all-in-one communication platform, which integrates telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centers, giving businesses a smarter way to connect. Today, we're a thriving company with 1.9 billion SEK in revenue and 500+ Telavoxers across nine countries. We embrace AI and automation to push the boundaries of business communication. We offer flexible work options and adaptable hours, giving you the freedom to balance life and career while staying connected to our vibrant Telavox culture.
Read more about our offices and new HQ in Malmö !
How to apply!At Telavox, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone. We're always on the lookout for great talent, so applications are reviewed continuously. If you're ready to be part of an innovative, AI-driven telecom company, apply today with your CV and cover letter in English. Please note that this is a 15-month parental leave cover position with the possibility of extension. Contact Hampus Elmfors at hampus.elmfors@telavox.com
or Talent Acquisition Partner Ami Faraguna at ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com
for more information. Holiday coming up Thank you for your interest in joining Telavox! Please note that due to the holiday season, our recruitment team will have limited availability. We will review applications and respond to inquiries after January 12th. We appreciate your patience and wish you a joyful holiday season!
Learn more about what we do! https://youtu.be/jO3V5jAdF4M Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telavox AB
(org.nr 556600-7786), https://telavox.com/ Arbetsplats
Telavox Kontakt
Ami Faraguna ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com Jobbnummer
9640419