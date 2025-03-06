Project Leader | Financial Due Diligence | FDD
2025-03-06
PwC Deals business is an exciting, fast-paced and an ever-growing business that focuses on deals and crisis situations for our clients. Collectively, we deal with the types of situations you hear about regularly in the news and we provide support, insight and analysis to the management, shareholders and financiers of business. Each of our key areas within Deals, delivers services to the market individually or together by combining our specialists to provide comprehensive client solutions. The insight we create, together with the innovative tools and methodologies we use to access and evaluate the data that matters, contributes to the success of our clients in all Deals situations.
Join our Financial Due Diligence (FDD) practice within Deals Transaction Services to help organizations maximize the potential of mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and capital markets. We provide data-driven insights to help top and mid-tier corporate and financial clients, including private equity firms, realize deal value. While much of our work is based in Sweden, we also support international clients by collaborating with network firms globally. Our FDD team is supported by specialists in Valuations, SPAs, Data & Analytics, and Financial Modeling, enhancing our comprehensive Deals service.
PwC's Deals practice in Gothenburg comprises 42 employees.Our team assists organisations with both buy side and sell side due diligence. As part of our team, you'll help us provide both corporate and financial buyers with peace of mind by analysing and validating all the financial, commercial, operational and strategic assumptions being made.
We're looking for experienced Financial Due Diligence Project Leaders (Managers - Directors) to join our team in Gothenburg to lead Financial Due Diligence engagements, build new relationships and help drive continued growth across the sector.
As a Project Leader within our Financial Due Diligence team in you will be involved in:
- Lead Financial due diligence engagements from start to finish.
- Analysing financial and non-financial business information
- Identifying and understanding key drivers of a business and potential deal breakers (financial and non-financial)
- Writing financial due diligence (buy-side, sell-side or refinancing) reports for our corporate, banking and private equity clients
- Sharing your experience and developing other team members through the deal process
- Understanding the processes in due diligence work including dealing with risk management processes and procedures
- Interacting with senior levels of Management, and exposure to business owners to understand areas such as historical and projected business performance, wider commercial issues, etc
- Developing internal and external networks, and adopting a client relationship centric mindset
To succeed in the role you have;
- Bachelor (requirement) or Master (meriting) degree in Accounting, Economics, Finance or Engineering
- 4+ years Financial Due Diligence experience
- Excellent business writing and Excel skills (e.g. report writing)
- Excellent analytical skills and commercial awareness
- Interpersonal skills (lead teams, mentoring and developing staff, confident interacting with clients and management)
- Excellent communication skills (questioning and listening skills)
- Experience with Alteryx, PowerBI and other data analytics and visualisation tools
- Wide range of client experience
- Advanced level of English (Swedish is meriting, but no requirement)
Recruitment Process
We will review applications continuously, and the position may be filled earlier than the application deadline.
Please attach the following documents to your application:
- CV
- Cover Letter
- Transcripts
We believe in having a recruitment process that applies to everyone. As part of the selection, we use psychometric tests to ensure an objective, unbiased, and fair selection.
We value the personal meeting to understand the value you can bring to PwC and what we can offer you. The interview process usually consists of multiple stages and various types of interviews. When meeting with HR, you will have a competency-based interview where we examine the personality test you completed before the interview. During the interview with the business, you will have the opportunity to meet with the relevant team to discuss the role. We call for interviews continuously, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
