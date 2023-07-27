Project Leader - projektledare
2023-07-27
We're growing and hiring, now we're looking for a Project Leader to join our team in Stockholm/Arlanda or in Malmö
Are you enthusiastic and motivated team player eager to lead projects with our datacenter customers and many other customers in a wide variety of markets in Scandinavia? If power distribution, loadbanks, and/or HVAC, chillers are keywords in your professional experience, than Aggreko is the company you should be working for!
We're looking for a person who have experience in Project Management with an electrical engineering background in Power solutions or Temperature Control. You have a commercial acumen, curiosity and a high degree of personal and professional integrity.
As Project Leader you report to the Project Delivery Manager and join our Project Delivery team focusing on short- and long-term rental solutions. Our team resides in Malmö (S), Stockholm (S) and Tananger (N),
Your main responsibility will be managing the delivery of our rental projects in the B2B industry. This includes contributing to Aggreko energy transition strategy by developing energy efficient applications and promoting environment friendly solutions.
Your key responsibilities:
• Develop solutions and projects for customers for final quote.
• Deliver projects to specification, within agreed timelines and to budget
• Act as a single point of contact for the duration of the project; manage project deliverables and cost by effectively, timely and clearly communicating project expectations to all relevant stakeholders.
• Assist and implement site design in accordance with Aggreko installation and commissioning standards
• Deliver improved product design, including modifications as per the agreed specifications and document changes
• Work with suppliers to improve quality, cost and delivery.
• Ensure all modifications and new designs are correctly documented and use CAD to create clear, concise and accurate electrical design drawings and part specifications.
• Plan own work, in conjunction with the project leads, and effectively communicate progress versus key project milestones.
• Adherence to the relevant quality, safety, environmental and regulatory requirements and standards.
Desired Skills:
We're Experts. You will have the following experience, knowledge, skills and behaviors:
• Proficient in Project Management
• You have a Bachelor in electrical engineering or similar (by experience)
• Operational and commissioning LV experience and knowledge, isolation techniques, switching plans and protection calculations
• Experienced operating in a fast paced, rental or hire environment and able to adapt quickly to change
• Customer focused
• Organised, able to prioritise and process oriented
• Excellent interpersonal and relationship management skills - communicates clearly and effectively with all levels of stakeholders (internal and external)
• Works independently, with limited supervision. Problems faced may be difficult but can be addressed within an established framework
• Professional appearance and demeanour
• Skilled user of the Microsoft Office package and design programs (e.g. AUTOCAD)
Other Requirements:
• You speak fluently Swedish and English
• Driving license - category B
• Willing to travel on request (in Scandinavia / abroad) - the role requires field activity - approx. 25%
• Able to work under time pressure and extended schedule for certain periods of time.
About Aggreko
Around the world, people, businesses, and countries are striving for a better future. A future that needs power and the right conditions to succeed. We're the people who keep the lights on and control temperature. We are hiring immediately for a Temperature Control Technician based out of our Stockholm depot- a role that is critical in making sure our customers get the electricity, heating and cooling they need.
Why Aggreko? Here are some of the perks and rewards.
• Roles where you can make a direct contribution to the success of the business
• A focus on continued personal development
• Refer a friend scheme
• Pension Scheme - opportunity to save for your retirement with generous company contribution
How to apply?
In this recruitment, we are collaborating with our Swedish supplier Vi Rekryterar.nu. If you have any questions about the role or the process, pls don't hesitate to contact Mona Wågberg at mona@virekryterar.nu
or call 073 9500773
