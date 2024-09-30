Project Leader - Battery Cell Technology
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Welcome to Electromobility at Volvo Group Trucks Technology! We are changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments & regions. Not only will you be working with the coolest technical challenges, but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics. The importance of electromobility is growing every day and a key component within the electrified powertrain is the Energy Storage System (ESS). At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the ESS - from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase.
Responsibilities
We are now looking for a talented and experienced Project Leader to join our Battery Cell Technology team and lead our battery cell development projects. You will be responsible for managing and overseeing the development of advanced battery cell technologies. Creating a project plan involves outlining the deliverables to meet Volvos and suppliers' development plan, while engaging with stakeholders to ensure their needs are met. You will be involved in driving projects from concept to commercialization by collaborating with cross-functional teams including engineers, finance and project managers. Our team of specialists collaborates cross-functionally with key suppliers to ensure the fulfillment of technical requirements in battery cell technology development.
Who are you?
You are a skilled Project Leader with experience of driving projects in the automotive industry. By communicating effectively with people around you, you will bring the ability to address people and groups at different levels of the organization. You have a demonstrated ability to work in a highly complex and uncertain environment, and you are able to foster a collaborative and innovative work environment. By your expertise in the area you have the ability and passion for guiding your team members and act as a mentor.
What you need bring:
• MSc degree in Materials Science, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering, Computer science, physics or equivalent.
• Experience from battery component development in the Automotive Industry, preferably within battery cells or battery systems.
• Has been involved in a full cycle automotive component development process from A to market.
• Experience from project management.
Curious? Have questions? Let us know!
Hiring Manager: Ulrika Helldén, ulrika.hellden@volvo.com
Talent Advisor: Sofia Fredriksson, sofia.fredriksson@consultant.volvo.com
Last application date: 20th of October 2024.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "14081-42868718". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Smita Shree +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
8928038