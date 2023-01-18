Project Lead Engineer
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
The Global Competence Center for Power Quality Solutions is a unit within Hitachi Energy Sweden supporting the global market for delivery of Power Quality applications in collaboration with regional and local demand units. The Power quality applications enables power systems owners to increase the capacity of their existing power systems while improving electrical stability at the same time. The result is that more electrical power can reach consumers with minimal environment impact after shorter project times and at lower investment costs. This pioneering technology is developed at the Global Competence Center in Västerås and sold to customers worldwide.
Project Lead Engineering spans over multiple phases of our engagement with our customers. From the tendering stage to execution of the project until handed over to the Service and Aftercare organization. The Project Lead Engineering role is an integral part for managing the engineering scope during these phases. If you decide to join our experienced team of Project Lead Engineers, you will technically lead all engineering activities and coach teams in all engineering disciplines to successful project execution.
Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
Your responsibilities
Manage and lead all engineering activities, both in-house and outsourced during the proposal, design and construction stages of FACTS projects.
Act as primary technical interface with all project stakeholders, including customers, suppliers and local Hitachi Energy Units.
Support proposal efforts by introducing and promoting innovation, cost saving ideas, and value-added solutions to the overall system design concept.
Ensure that all activities are efficiently and cost-effectively executed according to contract specifications, quality standards and safety requirements.
Manage and lead the team to successfully execute projects with adherence to the project schedule, cost and contract.
Living Hitachi Energy Leadership Pillars as a leader which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises and develop people.
Your background
You hold a Master of Science or have equivalent competence gained through working experience
At least five years of professional experience in the power system business
Documented experience in leading and coordinating engineering teams in a global environment
Good understanding of power quality applications, STATCOM, SVC and FSC.
Experience from execution of complex power system projects.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 5th of December! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Anders Peterson, +46 107-38 69 66, anders.peterson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Stefan Andersson, +46 107- 38 08 21; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107- 38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Helena Stefansdottir, +46 107-38 53 98, helena.stefansdottir@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.
