Project Lead
2024-12-06
We are looking for a Project Lead for Creative Initiatives/Special Projects in the Weekday Team; Including brands like Weekday, Cheap Monday and Monki.
As a Project Lead for Creative Initiatives/Special Projects, you drive & manage identified projects in line with Weekday assortment & brand strategies.
You are a project leader with strong knowledge in all parts of product planning and buying. You are very organized with a flexible and positive mindset. You work with all garment groups from start to finish in the process of creating a strong collection. You have project leader skills combined with strong leadership skills as you work with many stakeholders. You are passionate about the youth customer and have an ability to work on various projects simultaneously and independently. You have an open personality as you work with many co-creation/collaboration projects and new contacts/talents.
Drive & lead initiatives & projects connected to our overall brand direction & assortment strategy
Identify, initiate and strategically plan projects & initiatives in close collaboration with head of design, head of assortment and brand management
Drive & manage projects end to end, from planning to execution with fashion relevance, best product, sustainability, creativity, quality, customer focus, speed & flexibility, profitability & efficiency in mind
Involve & collaborate with relevant stakeholders & functions
Plan, buy and follow up
Set & drive strategies for way of working, and drive change where needed for improved processes
Qualifications
We believe that you have a positive and creative attitude and always strive for improvement.
A minimum of 3 years Assortment office experience
Drive and initiative
Communicative and strategic
Organized and structured
Strong informal leadership
Project lead skills
Additional information
This is a temporary role starting as soon as possible and is based at Weekday's Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume (no need for cover letter) in English, latest by 17th of December.
