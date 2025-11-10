Project Lead
2025-11-10
Job Description
Are you ready to lead creative fashion projects that shape the future of youth culture?
We are looking for a strategic and driven Project Lead to join our Weekday team, working across brands such as Weekday, Cheap Monday and Monki. In this role, you will lead special projects and creative initiatives that align with our brand and assortment strategies.
Your Responsibilities
What you will do:
Lead and manage creative initiatives and special projects from idea to execution
Collaborate with design, assortment and brand teams to ensure fashion relevance and customer impact
Plan and buy products with a focus on creativity, sustainability and profitability
Drive process improvements and new ways of working
Build relationships with external talents and co-creators
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will collaborate closely with the Head of Design, Head of Assortment and Brand Management. You'll also work cross-functionally with internal stakeholders and external partners, including creatives, suppliers and co-creators
Qualifications
We are looking for people with...
Minimum 3 years' experience from an assortment or buying office
Strong project management and informal leadership skills
Experience in planning and buying across garment groups
Fluent in English (spoken and written)
Strong organizational and strategic thinking skills
And people who are...
Creative, curious and passionate about youth culture
Collaborative and communicative
Structured and solution-oriented
Open-minded and flexible
Driven by improvement and innovation
Additional Information
This is a full time temporary contract for 7 months based at our Head Office in Södermalm Stockholm.
If you feel this opportunity is exciting feel free to apply by sending in your CV English as soon as possible, but no later than the 21/11 Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
In this role you will have the flexibility to work both remotely and, from the office. While remote working is part of our offer, approx. 4 days per week office presence is required to foster strong collaborations and team work.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract, therefore you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest, and we will keep you in mind for future opportunities.
WHO WE ARE
Weekday/Monki
Weekday is where culture moves fast and expression runs deep. Your everyday remix wrapped in denim. Too much, not enough, perfect. A wardrobe of contrasts: Effortless basics, monochrome shades, and edgy cuts. The signature jeans that go with everything-and express it all. More than fashion - it's a moment, a mood, culture in motion. Every version, all at once.
Monki is a state of mind, wearing the moods all the time. From hot basics to It-dresses and skirts, wild prints to match whatever feels right. It's about the energy, the fierce force that's always on point and ever-present. It's being curious -imagining it, making it real, because style is never just one thing. Learn more about Weekday here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with broad development opportunities. All our employees receive a staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, Brand-based colleagues also receive:
30 days holiday
A collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
