Project Finance Analyst, Emea
Cytiva Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Uppsala Visa alla bankjobb i Uppsala
2025-04-10
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Project Finance Analyst is responsible for managing project financials, including forecasting and budgeting manufacturing costs and inventory, while ensuring timely month-end closure.
In this role, you will work together closely with Custom Engineering Leaders (CE), communicate key performance indicators to business leaders, monitor demand vs resource availability, and support financial activities related to revenue, COGS, and CAPEX. Additionally, he/she will contribute to process improvements, support internal and external audits, and prepare both standard and ad-hoc reports and analyses for the business.
This position reports to the Downstream Custom Hardware Finance Director and is part of the CE Team located in Sweden, Uppsala and will be an on-site role.
What you will do:
Control project financials (project variances, impact of cancellation, scrapping, inventory reserve, absorption, overhead cost),
Supervise month end closure to ensure timely processing of the accurate accounting result,
Forecasting/ budgeting manufacturing cost and inventory,
Communicate target to business leaders/supervisor, provide monthly actual result on main KPIs and prepare commentary on variances,
Ongoing monitoring of demand vs resource availability,
Support Revenue/COGS/SM related reporting, investigations,
Approve POs,
Manage CAPEX related financial activities,
Prepare annual standard rates (labor / labor overhead),
Improve constantly procedures by using DBS tools,
Participate in SOX activities and support internal/ external audits,
Provide standard and ad-hoc reports to business users/ supervisor,
Prepare standard and ad-hoc analysis.
Who you are:
Degree level in Finance,
Minimum of 5 years' experience in manufacturing finance/ finance analyst roles,
Proficiency in MS Office with excellent knowledge in Excel, good analytical skills,
Excellent communication in English.
Travel, Motor Vehicle Record & Physical/Environment Requirements:
Job might require some European travel 5-10%
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Experience working in international environment,
Team player, experience in business partnering is a plus.
Application:
We continuously assess candidates and invite them for interviews, so please don't hesitate to write and send in the application. The recruitment will be completed as soon as a suitable candidate is found
We look forward to seeing your application.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9278457