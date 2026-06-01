Project Engineering Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla chefsjobb i Ludvika
2026-06-01
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
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, Solna
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The opportunity
We are looking for a project engineering manager who will coordinate all engineering activities in the assigned project, ensuring that activities related to all engineering disciplines within the project are completed cost-effectively in accordance with contract specifications, quality standards, safety and integrity requirements. Activities associated with project engineering manager involves all engineering disciplines including design planning, the creation of budgets, schedules, risk assessments and the coordination of resources including personnel and equipment to complete all task defined in the engineering scope of the project.
How you'll make an impact
You will be in charge of initiating, planning, managing, and controlling the engineering scope in one of our complex projects.
You will be responsible for co-ordinating tasks, resources, stakeholders, and any other engineering elements of the project and managing conflicts between different aspects, making trade-offs, and evaluating resources.
You maintain a transparent picture status of your project make decisions and set priorities that lead to maximum progress.
By anticipating understanding, and influencing time, cost, and scope you drive a positive impact on the project's agreed deliveries.
You are responsible for the engineering aspect of an EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) project.
You report to a PD (Project Director), at the same time as you belong to a department with Project Engineering Managers (PEM) and Project Interface Managers (PIM).
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a university degree with prior working experience in people, project management, or something similar.
You have experience working on large complex projects preferably civil engineering projects, and you approach challenges with an innovative and problem-solving mindset.
It is advantage to have experience with HVDC or PMI/PMP certifications.
You enjoy working in an organization that values transparency and freedom under responsibility you bring positive energy innovative thinking, and a genuine commitment.
You are confident in your leadership role, and you inspire and motivate your project team members.
You are curious and interested in technology.
You are fluent in english, and other languages spoken within the group are meritorious.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development.
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
More benefits could be connected to this specific role.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Tomas Jäderblom, tomas.jaderblom@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Pär Lyckbring, par.lyckbring@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9939688