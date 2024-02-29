Project Engineering Manager
Northvolt AB
Northvolt has an opportunity for a Project Engineering Manager - NV Ett Factory Program to join our passionate and growing in-house Factory Programs team supporting the establishment of our first giga-factory in Skellefteå.
In joining us, you will play an important part in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society.
In this role you will be responsible for all engineering activities throughout the project, from basic design to commissioning, ensuring all activities are in adherence to Northvolt's HSE, Quality, schedule and budget. Additionally, the Project Engineering Manager will be accountable for coordinating the communication and collaboration between engineering disciplines, as well as with construction, procurement, and contractors.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Coordination and supervision of engineering disciplines and relevant project stakeholders to define project specifications and ensure technical project execution.
Technical representation to internal stakeholders, contractors, and vendors.
Monitor Northvolt's HSE, Quality policies and contractual obligations.
Cost saving initiatives by proposing optimized technical solutions.
Risk & change management, schedule preparation and execution, budget adherence.
The person we are looking for is driven, caring and structured. You thrive by leading others and working towards common goals. You are used to a high-paced work environment and have excellent time management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognize that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light, and we are a strong believer in internal career development.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
The planned starting date is ASAP.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
M.Sc. in the Mechanical, Electrical, or CSA engineering fields
Extensive Project Manager skills with a minimum of 10 years, preferably PMI, IPMA or equivalent
Have experience in the design/engineering of heavy industrial, manufacturing, or chemical process facilities. Battery factory experience is ideal, but not required. Other facility types that are seen as relevant and welcome: pharmaceutical, data centers, oil & gas, automotive, fmcg manufacturing, etc
Excellent English skills, additional languages, like Swedish, is a plus
Ability to lead a team through technical and planning challenges.
Greenfield and/or brownfield project experience
