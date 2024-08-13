Project Engineering Manager - 455990
2024-08-13
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
If you're ambitious, driven and team-spirited, this is your opportunity to build a career as Project Engineer Manager in Stockholm, SWEDEN!
Take on a new challenge and apply your technical expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Project Engineering Team Lead, and work alongside moivated and supportive teammates.
You'll lead and coordinate engineering activities for complex railway projects. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (Engineering, Project Management, Bids, etc.), manage project schedules, budgets, resources and much more.
You'll specifically take care of liasing with relevant stakeholders to ensure project alignment with customer requirements.
We'll look to you for:
Lead and coordinate all aspects of the design, implementation, testing and commissioning required to deliver the scope of the engineering project so as to satisfy customer requirements while adhering to the project time plan.
Coordinate execution of engineering activities, CCB, take decisions regarding technical issues, control against project requirements.
Establish and maintain interfaces with other Engineering departments & with relevant functions (Project Management, System Owner, EAPD, Procurement, Operations, Sales, Bids, etc).
Continuous optimization of Project Engineering processes/tools/behaviors by taking into account business requirements, customer needs, technical innovations, and new market conditions.
Monitor, control and report monthly all product related aspects of the project consistent with the contract requirements and established project management procedures to attain established goals.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Master or Bachelor of Engineering degree or equivalent work experience.
Relevant experience directly linked to the requirements of the role.
Experience in working cross-functionally.
Easy to understand Software and Hardware, and their interconnection.
Strong experience in planning.
Good system knowledge on a technical level and strong background in railway signalling (Interlocking, ATP, Metros, CBTC and/or ERTMS technologies would be a plus)
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
