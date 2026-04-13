Project Engineering Lead
Consilium Safety Group AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-13
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At Consilium Safety Group, we don't just build technology-we create solutions that protect people, assets, and the planet. As a global leader in fire and gas safety, we serve critical industries such as marine, energy, rolling stock, and infrastructure.
With over 100 years of expertise, we combine deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge innovation to shape the future of Safety Tech. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and operating in more than 55 locations worldwide, we are a fast-growing global organization backed by Antin Infrastructure Partners. With strong financial support and a clear strategic vision, we are on an ambitious journey of growth and transformation, investing in innovation, operational excellence, and talent.
This is an exciting time to join us.
About the Role
As Project Engineering Lead, you will be part of an energetic and collaborative team delivering global technical solutions in fire and gas detection. You will help shape a world-class project toolbox and drive initiatives that optimize engineering processes, ensuring we continue to deliver innovative, high quality solutions to our customers worldwide.
Key Responsibilities:
Drive business development by managing complex projects from order handover to delivery in close collaboration with local and global teams.
Support and guide the project engineering team with technical expertise to ensure optimal solutions and efficient work processes.
Serve as a key contact for internal stakeholders within global project engineering organization.
Lead business improvement initiatives to accelerate efficiency and enable automation of technical documentation.
Own the customer project engineering drawing and documentation library, managing priorities and responsibilities.
Maintain the education portal for global project engineering, identifying technical risk areas and ensuring competence development.
Represent project engineering in cross-functional improvement initiatives.
Who You Are
You are proactive, organized, and communicative, someone who enjoys problem solving and taking initiative. You pay attention to detail while keeping a holistic view and are eager to learn and grow in a technical environment.
Your Qualifications:
Degree in engineering or equivalent experience.
Experience in the marine industry or related sectors, ideally managing technical projects or complex contracts.
Experience with fire and gas detection systems.
Proficiency in AutoCAD and the Microsoft Office Suite.
Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Business-level English, both spoken and written.
Bonus: experience in programming, electrical engineering, and protocols.
Why Join Us
Be part of a global, innovative company shaping the future of Safety Tech.
Work in a collaborative environment that encourages growth and innovation.
Contribute to projects that protect people, assets, and the planet.
Apply Now
Does this sound like your next challenge? Submit your application as soon as possible, we review applications on a rolling basis.
Consilium Safety Group is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion.
Ready to learn more about our journey? Hear from our CEO: Philip Isell Lind af Hageby - Värdeskaparna Podcast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7551998-1941390". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Consilium Safety Group AB
(org.nr 556519-2134), https://careers.consiliumsafety.com
Salsmästaregatan 21 (visa karta
)
422 46 HISINGS BACKA Arbetsplats
Consilium Safety Jobbnummer
9849370