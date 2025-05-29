Project Engineer Network and Cybersecurity
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2025-05-29
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
The opportunity
As Project Engineer - Network and Cybersecurity for Hitachi Energy, you are accountable for delivering high quality and cost-efficient engineering solutions for our customers being as a Station Operation and Monitoring Engineer with focus area on Network and Cybersecurity.
In close collaboration with Control and other colleagues, will take responsibility for the design, implementation, and verification of the Networking and Cyber Security scope between our customers overall in the Station, Management layers and to the MACH Control system controlling the PQS applications. Will hold frequent contact with other Engineering groups, Project managers, local Hitachi Energy offices and customers to achieve the best results.
How you'll make an impact
Responsible for assessing network and cybersecurity requirements in customers' technical specifications, talking to, and aligning with clients (as well as the internal Cyber Security experts and project teams) how to realize specific requirements in Control System delivery.
Responsible for designing, implementing, testing, and deploying the network and cyber security controls of the Control System.
Support the network and cybersecurity activities during commissioning from Västerås or at the customer's site depending on your willingness to travel.
Supporting in project technical documentation and quality assurance.
Work with detailed design, system integration and test-based development.
Perform network and Cyber Security verification of our control systems MACH - executed in test rooms and on-site.
Reviewing the customer specification, tender budget and estimation of the project budget, schedule in the assigned tenders and projects.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Science particularly Electrical and Electronics Engineering, OT systems or equivalent.
Exposure or experience in Network or OT systems, virtual environments (VMware, GCP, Hyper-V)
Experience in VLAN, Redundant protocols, Time Sync, AAA, RBAC, Network access control, VPN, PKI, SSL, IPSec, understanding of OT environment components and OT security, OSI layers
Good conception of Windows Operating system and Cyber Security standards 62443, NERC CIP
Awareness of commonly used security tools like NESSUS, CIS CAT, Nmap, McAfee ePO
Recognition and interest to learn technologies (IDS, IPS, SIEM)
Fluency in English both written and spoken, is required. Swedish is considered as an additional plus
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 10 august. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Anitha Shanmugasundaram anitha.s@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 (10)7389148; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Håkan Kempel, hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Vaesteras Jobbnummer
9365996