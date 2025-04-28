Project Engineer - Navy
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Alfa Laval builds on a century-long commitment to the Maritime industry. We help ship owners and operators secure confident compliance with marine legislation through dedicated technologies. As we expand our business towards shipyards that build naval vessels, we need a technical expert who can support sales companies and customers with the product's knowledge and documentation.
About the job
As Project Engineer - Navy you will be one of two key technical experts of navy projects and the link between Sales companies, customers, R&D and Engineering & Supply. You will drive navy related activities in the organization (technical forums, improvement projects of work processes and documentation) related to High-speed separators. You will work with sales companies in the bidding process for new naval projects at shipyards, helping them review technical specifications and suggesting the most optimal solutions. You will also collect customer requirements and translate them into product specifications for our development projects, as well as compile and document new knowledge within the organization.
Key tasks:
*
Support sales companies in the quotation process to optimize their offering toward shipyards that build naval vessels, by adding know-how of High-Speed Separators. Review and propose customer adaptation on HSS product portfolio according to customer's technical demands.
*
Internal coordination during quotation stage, and later order execution.
*
Establish & maintain documents related to naval projects such as ILS and obsolescence management plan.
*
Understand and translate customers' requirements into specifications for our development projects.
*
Manage and follow-up in the order execution stage.
*
Organize and drive internal navy related activities, follow up on actions.
*
Share application knowledge via internal and external training.
*
Availability to travel is required, between 15 to 20 days a year.
Who you are
You enjoy collaborating with others to manage complex defense projects. You are self-motivated, have the ability to prioritize and focus in a fast-paced environment, and enjoy working towards deadlines. We believe you are positive, enjoy learning, and are responsive and want to give our customers the best possible service.
What you know
*
Experience working with Navy projects and relevant standards.
*
Ability to simultaneously manage multiple projects involving specialized industrial equipment, preferably within a matrix organization.
*
Relevant education (bachelor / professional) or similar.
*
Proficiency in English is required.
What's in it for you
We offer you an impactful position in an international, open, and friendly climate where you will be part of a team. You will be contributing to sustainability, energy efficiency and the positive global effect of your work.
You will have autonomy and control of what you do, have an impact on processes from the beginning of the journey which can be very rewarding, have a voice, contributing to value while being supported.
From mid-May 2025, Alfa Laval is located in Flemingsberg, within Sweden's largest urban business development area in the south of Stockholm.
For more information, please contact
Håkan Persson, Global Business Manager - Fuel & Lube,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Linda Oxel, Akademikerföreningen,
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by May 30th, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioural traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
