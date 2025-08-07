Project Engineer - Electrical Safety
As a Project Engineer in Electrical Safety, you'll balance theoretical analysis with hands-on testing to ensure products comply with electrical safety standards. Our Industry team evaluates a wide range of products, including electrical machinery, robots, AGVs, control panels, EV chargers, and more.
You'll work both independently and collaboratively within a diverse team of junior and senior engineers. Some projects may require travel to customer sites.
Key Responsibilities
Analyze and review technical documentation for electrical industrial products and components.
Provide expert guidance on safety-related queries to customers and internal teams.
Conduct evaluations, practical assessments, and safety tests to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.
Document and analyze test results to validate product safety.
Ensure products meet national and international safety standards.
Prepare detailed test reports and issue certification.
What We're Looking For
3+ years of experience in a similar role.
A structured, detail-oriented professional with high integrity and a problem-solving mindset.
Familiarity with standards such as:
IEC/EN 61010 series (Laboratory and Measurement equipment)
IEC/EN 60947 series (switchgear and control gear)
IEC/EN 61439 series (switchgear and control gear assemblies)
IEC/EN 61008/9 (Residual current operated circuit-breakers)
IEC/EN 60255 series (relays and protection equipment)
IEC/EN 60309 (industrial plugs, socket-outlets and couplers)
IEC/EN 61800 series (electrical power drive systems)
Who are Intertek? Intertek has a history spanning over 100 years in audits and quality work. Although our offerings have changed significantly with new innovations, our purpose remains the same. Together with our 47,000+ employees worldwide, we perform independent product testing for our customers across many different industries. We also audit and certify processes in areas such as environment, occupational health and safety, and quality, providing customers with pride in their product safety and processes.
We are a workplace that offers everything needed for you to focus on your work, such as collective agreements and a good benefits package. For us, you as an employee are important, so we also offer flexible working hours, wellness benefits, and opportunities for self-development to help you find balance and motivation in your daily life.
