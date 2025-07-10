Project Documentation manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2025-07-10
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
We are seeking a Project Documentation Manager to join our global project documentation team at HVDC. In this role, you will be responsible for Project Documentation Management in HVDC projects. You will be part of a project core team reporting directly to the Project Director. You are expected to ensure compliance with requirements and processes, while also monitoring and controlling the progress of documentation deliverables in the project. Additionally, you will coordinate with Project Document Control resources located in various global locations. Our department consists of other Project Documentation Managers, each working in HVDC EP/EPC tenders and projects.'
How you'll make an impact
Establishing processes for documentation management based on the HVDC base processes and adapted to fit contract requirements.
Provide project team members with training and support to enable them to successfully follow the processes in the project.
Controlling customer contracts and specifications, managing the requirements, calculating risks, making cost calculations and doing cost follow-up.
Preparing reports and presentations related to project documentation, and monitoring documentation progress e.g. review and approvals, planned deliverables in accordance with agreed time-schedule, etc.
Managing alignment with project team, suppliers and 3rd parties to agree on standards, systems, efficient flow of documentation, etc.
Making strategic decisions and prioritizing based on big picture analysis
Your background
A bachelor's degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience in the function
Work experience as Lead Document Control, Project Manager, or similar, is available from your previous positions.
Proficient computer skills and experience from any document management system are advantageous.
You are responsive, customer-oriented and can see opportunities in your work.
You are an engaged person who can speak up for your issues, you manage the work in a forward direction.
Fluency in English and Swedish is required, written and spoken alike, as you will be working as part of a global business. Additional language skills are advantageous.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
This position is based in Ludvika or Västerås
Recruiting Manager Sussanna Kippo, +46 722 087 791, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, kevin.Galloway@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9424850