Project Developer Nordics

What We DoSwiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Project Developer.
About the role
In Project Development, you will lead the development of large-scale battery projects and other flexible assets, from concept to execution. This includes conducting studies, site assessments, and environmental impact analyses. You will coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure project success, while developing and managing project timelines, budgets, and resources.
You will greatly benefit from your technical expertise whenworking withstakeholder management of everything from grid owners to industries. Thisinvolves building and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders such as government authorities, local communities, and industry partners. By having the opportunity to work with established technologies, you will need to be resourceful and diligent.You will represent the company at industry conferences, public meetings, and regulatory hearings.You will also ensure all projects comply with local, regional, and national regulations and standards, and prepare and submit necessary documentation for permits and approvals.
The role also include both financial management whichrequires developing and managing project financial models and business cases, and also risk management to identify and mitigate risks trough proactive planning and problem solving.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Environmental Science, Business, or a related field.
3-5 years of experience in project development within the renewable energy sector
Proven track record of successfully developing and delivering large-scale projects.
Robust technical background and proven expertise in the energy sector.
Extensive knowledge of the Nordic energy market and regulatory landscape.
Strong analytical, financial, and strategic thinking skills.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.
Proficiency in English and Swedish. Knowledge in Danish is a plus.
LocationWe value office collaboration but support some hybridework. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and answer the questions in the application. In the recruitment process you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Specialist, our Head of Asset Development Nordics,VP of Asset Development & Partnerships, and CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
