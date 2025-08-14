Project Coordinator
2025-08-14
We are looking for a Project Coordinator for a global company in Jonsered outside Gothenburg. Start is October 1st, 12 months contract to begin with.
Assignment Description
We are seeking two full-time Project Coordinators to support our Client in phasing out products. This work will be part of a cross-functional project which is organized into workstreams for product management, sourcing, S&OP, manufacturing, aftermarket, data management, and sales. The project manager and workstream leads are senior employees with extensive experience.
Tasks
Project Administration:
Booking project meetings o Documenting time plans, task lists, progress, and meeting minutes
Following up on deliverables o Supporting workstream leads as needed
Active Support in Workstreams (approx. 72 hours per week):
The workstream leads will guide the tasks, which do not require advanced knowledge in the different functions. However, a good understanding of business processes is essential. Example tasks include:
Reviewing component lists with factories
Tracking components that need to be phased out
Evaluating quantities of components in stock or already ordered at suppliers versus machines still to be built
Assessing the scrapping risk of components
Required skills
Strong organizational and administrative skills
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities
Good understanding of business processes and cross-functional projects
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Attention to detail and problem-solving skills
Ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities effectively
Basic knowledge of aftermarket, sourcing, manufacturing, and supply chain processes
Experience in documenting and tracking project progress
Ability to assess risks and provide recommendations
Fluency in English
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Jonsered. Start is October 1st, 12 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Jonsered.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
433 75 JONSERED
