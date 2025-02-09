Project Coordinator
2025-02-09
ScienceBacker AB is a boutique consultancy firm in Uppsala that specializes in providing web/IT solutions, consultancy services, and offline/online event organization, catering to a diverse range of projects. Our customer focus approach fosters collaboration with clients, enabling us to deliver tailored solutions that align with their unique needs and objectives. At ScienceBacker AB, we prioritize client satisfaction and believe in fostering a flat structure that empowers our team members to contribute their expertise effectively. We work with different web and IT solution providers and use outsourcing to deliver some parts of our solutions.
About You
To excel in the role of Project Coordinator, we seek a couple of years of experience and highly organized individual with a demonstrated proficiency in project organization, ecommerce, digital agency, and digital learning. As a self-motivated and service-oriented individual, you possess exceptional time management skills and take ownership of projects, guiding them from inception to completion. Your strong personal and analytical drive and practical capabilities fuel your ability to tackle challenges and find innovative solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate closely with the project manager to assist in the preparation of project management documents, including project plans, budgets, schedules, and scope descriptions
Provide comprehensive web administration support related to project implementation.
Manage and provide exceptional web support to stakeholders involved in online projects.
Actively participate in the monitoring and evaluation of web/digital projects, ensuring their successful completion.
Serve as the primary point of contact for all project participants, effectively communicating project status updates as instructed by the project manager.
Assist the project manager in coordinating project schedules, resources, and information to ensure seamless project execution.
Engage with stakeholders to identify, define, and refine project requirements, scope, and objectives.
Proactively anticipate and address stakeholder needs throughout the project's lifecycle.
Manage, nurture, and expand online project communities, fostering engagement and collaboration.
Help to coordinate both digital and physical live events
Skills and Requirements
Proven experience of 1-2 years in web project management, spanning areas such as E-commerce, ERP, Digital community, LMS, or Digital agency
Demonstrated proficiency in G-suite Google Workspace, and MS Office applications
Prior experience with Discord, Slack, Zulip or other
Please include "I like project coordination PRC2025 in Uppsala" in your email subject line to confirm that you have read the announcement. Emails without this subject line will not be considered. This is to avoid spammers or random applicants. Regarding consultancy/HR firms, thanks for the interest, but we are not interested in your services.
Understanding of web project management tools like Basecamp, Jira, and Trello
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, enabling effective interactions with stakeholders and team members
Depending on the projects and tasks, to travel within Sweden and at the international level.
Experience in digital editing and marketing tools
Experience in organising both live -in person -and digital events and contents
Soft Skills
A genuine passion for web technologies and their impact on society
Self-driven and inquisitive approach to problem-solving and learning
Ability to handle stress effectively and remain composed under pressure
Flexible, approachable, and service-minded demeanor, prioritizing client satisfaction and building positive relationships
If you want to apply for this position:
Please apply with a personal letter and a CV to sciencebackerhr@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-11
via email
E-post: sciencebackerhr@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PRC3". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sciencebacker AB
(org.nr 556960-1585)
757 55 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
9153732