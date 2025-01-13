Project Coordinator
Senior Material (Europe) AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2025-01-13
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Senior Material (Europe) AB i Eskilstuna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are growing! We are now in the hunt for a Project Coordinator within Senior Material to join our Project team.
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film - more exactly a separator film - we make the lithium-ion battery durable and safe. It's one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
We were founded in 2003, originating in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Our business activities have been based on innovation since the outset.
Since 2021 we have established an European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden! Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrifying transportation. We have a exciting journey ahead of us and you now have the opportunity to be a part of this!
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Meeting Minutes Management
Attend all project-related meetings and accurately record the minutes, ensuring all critical points, action items, decisions, and deadlines are well-documented.
Distribute the minutes to relevant stakeholders promptly, ensuring transparency and alignment among the project team members.
Maintain a well-organized archive of all meeting records for future reference and auditing purposes.
Supplier and Stakeholder Coordination
Act as the primary liaison between different suppliers, vendors, and internal/external stakeholders involved in the project.
Coordinate schedules, deliverables, and expectations across all parties to ensure seamless communication and collaboration.
Proactively address potential conflicts or misalignments between stakeholders to avoid project delays.
Project Progress Monitoring and Problem Solving
Continuously monitor the project's progress, tracking milestones and deliverables to ensure they align with the planned schedule and objectives.
Identify potential risks or issues early in the process and raise them to the appropriate parties.
Collaborate with the project team to develop effective solutions and implement corrective actions to resolve problems promptly.
Document Storage and Management
Establish and maintain an efficient document storage and management system for the project.
Ensure that all project-related documentation, including reports, contracts, and communication records, is properly organized, up-to-date, and accessible to authorized personnel.
Uphold data security and confidentiality standards in managing sensitive project information.
Job Mandate
Meeting Documentation
Ensure all meeting minutes are taken accurately, handled efficiently, and distributed to the appropriate stakeholders in a timely manner.
Project Progress and Success
Ensure the project progresses smoothly by facilitating clear communication, resolving bottlenecks, and coordinating the efforts of all involved parties.
Play a proactive role in maintaining project momentum and ensuring that deliverables are achieved according to the set timelines and quality standards. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Nej
E-post: qian.lin@senioreurope.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Senior Material (Europe) AB
(org.nr 559266-0723)
Svista Lagerväg 8 (visa karta
)
633 62 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Senior Material Europe AB Jobbnummer
9100509