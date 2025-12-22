Project Controls Manager
2025-12-22
The opportunity
At HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) you will create a sustainable future. If you are ready to meet the technological challenges within control and protection systems - together with a team of driven junior engineers and senior experts representing about 43 nationalities - then you can expect an equally exciting and ever-changing time ahead of you.
HVDC is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
In this exciting role as Project Controls Manager, you will be part of Hitachi Energy HVDC business and based in Västerås or Ludvika, Sweden. You will be acting as a key resource for planning, scheduling, controlling and monitoring of customer specific large-scale projects and delivering accurate and thorough information about the project status, including the schedule, progress, planned, actual, forecast, resources and productivity trends, and risks, to the project manager and line managers in a timely manner.
How you'll make an impact
Leading the Project Planning and Controlling team for one or more HVDC project(s) in the region.
Contributing to the on-time delivery of the project. Driving collaboration between the partners, stakeholders and customers.
Ensuring close cooperation and coordination with internal and external stakeholders in your role as a central contact person.
Actively monitoring and controlling the project progress using Hitachi Energy policies and best practices to ensure that customer requirements are completed on time and in accordance with the contract.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Minimum 5+ years of experience in EPC project controls/management (EPC - engineering, procurement, construction).
Certification or further education like PMI-PMP is a plus.
Knowledge of MS Office and Primavera P6.
Strong communication skills and pronounced customer orientation as well as structured working methods and ability to work in a team.
Proficiency in both spoken & written English language is required; knowledge of Swedish is advantageous
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
More about us We are interested in learning more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all the requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Frank Hansell, frank.hansell@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions should be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, Kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
