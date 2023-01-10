Project Buyer
Bravura Sverige AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About Bravura:
Bravura är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag för organisationer som vill hitta Next Gen Professionals. Hos oss finns massor av jobbmöjligheter, framförallt för dig i början av karriären med 0-8 års erfarenhet. Via oss kan du jobba som konsult eller bli rekryterad. Hitta ditt drömjobb - vi hjälper dig att lyckas!
About the job:
This is a consulting assignment with good opportunities for recruitment and/or extension. In this role, you initially get a job with Bravura, and employment at Polarium is possible in the long run. This gives both you and Polarium a good opportunity to get to know each other and evaluate how you feel about your collaboration.
About the company:
Polarium is a Swedish company founded in 2015 dedicated to providing the best performing, safe and sustainable energy storage solutions (batteries) built on lithium-ion technology.
Their head Office and R&D centre are situated in Sweden and the manufacturing in Mexico, Vietnam and South Africa. Through its global sales channels and representation in the US, South Africa, Sweden, UK, New Zealand and Indonesia, Polarium serves customers worldwide.
Polarium has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies with 750+ employees located in over 4 continents and counting, and with a market leading solution they have doubled their sales every year. Their strategy is simply to offer the products that best solve their customers' challenges, which is possible thanks to their patented cutting-edge technology developed at the head office in Stockholm.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a Project Buyer at Polarium you will be a member of the Sourcing Engineering team and represent sourcing in new product development projects from concept, new product introductions and industrialization. You work towards several ongoing development projects at the same time. This is a key role in ensuring performance from Polarium's external suppliers to reach their customers' requirements for new products.
You will, among other things, work with:
• In cooperation with the Category Sourcing Manager secure and manage that preferred supplier are selected for each Product Development project. Drive development towards suppliers.
• RFQ management
• Purchase order processing, coordinate and secure material
• In cooperation with R&D optimize BOM cost, product life cycle cost and safeguard value engineering
• Report and follow up on related KPIs
• Master data management, set up and maintain correct sourcing parameters in the ERP system
You're offered a challenging position in an open, friendly international environment where colleagues and co-workers help each other develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Polarium's future success.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Experience of working within operational/tactical purchasing in the manufacturing industry
• Experience of working in an ERP-system
• Fluency in English, both written and verbal
• A solid technical interest or technical degree
• Meritorious with experience within product development and/or from the energy storage industry
To succeed in the role, you take great ownership of your responsibilities, performing them and ensuring that all are completed on time. In addition, you are good at planning and driving your work forward while you're meticulous and work in a structured way to constantly carry your work ahead. You have an open attitude towards other people and values cooperation as you will have many internal and external contact surfaces in your role. Furthermore, you are analytical as a person and identifying improvements as well as cost efficiencies comes naturally. Finally, you thrive in a dynamic environment and are driven by solution-oriented work.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Stockholm, hybrid.
Salary: Upon agreement
Questions about Bravura's recruitment process? You can find answers to the most frequently asked questions here: http://bravura.se/min-profil/fragor-och-svar/
If you have specific questions about the service, please email info@bravura.se
and someone on the team will help you. Specify the service.
We recommend that you submit your application immediately as we make a continuous selection. Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravura Sverige AB
(org.nr 556752-0803) Arbetsplats
Bravura Kontakt
Fanny Danielsson fanny.danielsson@bravura.se 08-40024050 Jobbnummer
7329132