Project Assistant Position in Building Data Collection for Circularity
2025-10-09
Are you interested in the sustainability of the urban built environment? We offer a project assistant position that will allow you to deepen your knowledge and actively contribute to developing new understandings of how to increase the circularity and sustainability of the construction sector, with a focus on the extensive quantities of resources accumulated in the built environment.
Job description
The research area Sustainable Built Environments deals with concepts, tools, and strategies to enhance the sustainability performance of construction materials, building products, road infrastructures, and entire cities.
As a project assistant, you will be part of a team of researchers in architecture, engineering, and innovation, working actively towards a more sustainable and circular built environment.
The successful candidate is expected to collaborate with PhD students working on related topics within the group. The position involves supporting research through tasks such as:
• Collecting data from archival building plans and documents, with a particular focus on bill-of-materials information
• Maintaining clear records of data sources and assumptions
• Organizing collected data in a structured way
• Characterizing stocks of materials in Sweden
About us
The Building Technology Division aims to contribute to a more resource-efficient society and a better environment. You will join the Sustainable Built Environments Research Area at the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering. This research area focuses on developing methods, tools, and strategies to enhance the sustainability performance of the built environment.
Qualifications
Applicants should hold a master's degree in architectural or civil engineering, industrial ecology, environmental engineering, or another field relevant to the project description.
We are seeking a self-motivated candidate with strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, experience in systems thinking, and knowledge of architecture, construction engineering, and urban planning. The applicant should have computational competencies (including Excel and GitHub), be able to work in multicultural and interdisciplinary teams, and have excellent verbal and written communication skills in both English and Swedish.
Additionally, knowledge and skills in the following areas are considered meritorious:
• Sustainability and circular economy in the built environment
• Buildings, infrastructure, and the construction industry, including digital methods and tools such as GIS and BIM
• LLMs and prompt engineering
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment, limited to a maximum of 360 days.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form. We do not accept applications sent by email.
Application deadline: 24 October, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Assistant Professor Maud Lanau
Division of Building Technology
Chalmers University of Technologymaud.lanau@chalmers.se
Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position.
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward.
