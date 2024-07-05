Project assistant in scenario studies of critical metals circularity
2024-07-05
Establishing a circular economy of critical metals plays an important role in enabling a decarbonised Europe. However, managing metal supply and demand requires reliable and coherent information on the life cycles of metal-containing products, and although information may be available, it needs to be consolidated to effectively support policy and business strategies. Developing such support is the aim of a large European research project, where over 12 months, you will explore society's resource challenge, particularly regarding the shift to electric vehicles, and get experience to systematically study these challenges using material flow analysis.
Besides assisting Chalmers researchers, you will interact with other project partners and get experience in how scientific research can support European policy development. This will provide you with experience sought after in academia and industry alike.
Information about the project and the division
The position as project assistant is part of Future availability of secondary raw materials - FutuRaM, a research project that develops methodology, conducts future studies on critical metals in the EU and disseminates results through a digital knowledge base (https:\\futuram.eu). FutuRaM addresses six product and waste groups: electrical and electronic equipment, vehicles, batteries, construction and demolition waste, slags and ashes and mining waste. As project assistant, you will be part of the team at Chalmers which leads the research on the potential of circular strategies to reduce challenges associated with metals in vehicles.
The position is located at the Division of Environmental Systems Analysis (ESA) at the Department of Technology Management and Economics. ESA conducts research on technology and the transformation of socio-technical systems to meet the environmental and resource constraints faced by society. Our work is challenge-driven and requires interdisciplinary efforts, which is reflected in our staff's composition spanning engineering, natural and social science backgrounds. We are united by applying systems-based approaches and striving towards a more sustainable future.
Job description
The project assistant will assist ongoing research in FutuRaM by carrying out tasks in collaboration with Chalmers researchers and other project partners. Specifically, the tasks concerns assisting in:
(1) collection and analysis of data on the European vehicle fleet,
(2) development of scenario parameters on circular strategies such as sharing, reuse and repair,
(3) analysis of results from material flow analyses, and
(4) reporting findings in technical reports and scientific articles.
Contract terms
Temporary full-time employment.
Qualifications
We seek a candidate with a recent Master's degree in the fields of industrial ecology, sustainable development, sustainable engineering, or equivalent. The candidate must have:
(1) skills in material flow analysis
(2) skills in mathematics at the level of master's degree in engineering
(3) proficiency in written and spoken English.
Meritorious skills include: (1) dynamic material flow analysis, (2) experience of circular economy studies, (3) experience in handling and analysing large datasets, (4) experience in Python programming, (5) experience in teamwork.
The candidate should be intellectually curious, quality conscious, self-motivated and able to effectively interact with others.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Name, 20240421 and be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc. Two references that we can contact should be provided at a possible interview.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form. We do not accept applications sent by email.
Application deadline: 2024-07-31
For questions, please contact:
Maria Ljunggren, maria.ljunggren@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward.
