2026-02-23
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Program Manager TSP/MNO for one of our clients.
Assignment description The Program Manager (PM) is the "single-threaded owner" for large-scale customer programs within the Connectivity (MNO) and TSP/CMP domains. This role bridges the gap between high-level strategy and granular operational delivery. You will own the end-to-end value chain-from contract negotiation and financial oversight to technical implementation and incident reliability. Your mission is to drive measurable business value, operational stability, and high customer satisfaction across multiple global markets.
Relevant knowledge/experience: Expertise: Proven experience in Program Management within the Cloud Services, Telecommunications (MNO), or Connectivity sectors. - Technical Literacy: Familiarity with cloud infrastructure (AWS/K8s), SIM technology, and global connectivity standards (5G/VoLTE). - Commercial Acumen: Strong background in contract negotiation, financial reporting, and vendor management. - Tooling: Proficiency in Jira, Ivanti, and standard Project Management software.
Personal attributes
• Leadership Style: A proactive, autonomous leader who thrives in high-pressure environments and fosters a culture of trust and innovation.
• Excellent communication skills and handling of customers.
Location: Göteborg
Start date: 2026-04-01 to
End date: 2026-12-31
Application Deadline: 2026-02-25
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
