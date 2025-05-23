Program Manager Heavy Duty Vehicles
2025-05-23
What you will do
At the Project & Product Strategy Office, you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry, and society at large.
As a Program Manager, you will be responsible for securing the Volvo Group's cross-functional deliveries (QDCF) for complex programs and projects. You will manage projects with multiple deliveries or multi-projects grouped as a program, with significant business impact. This requires strong internal cooperation with engineering functions, Group Truck Operations (GTO), Group Truck Purchasing (GTP), trucks brands and efficient external collaboration with partners.
In addition, you will effectively align the interests of multiple executive stakeholders and lead the cross-functional Volvo Program Management Team to deliver as per committed QDCF. You will also be responsible for reporting in Volvo and partner governance up to executive management and leading alignment with all involved Volvo functions.
Your future team
As part of the Heavy Duty Vehicle Range, we are responsible for driving the industrialization of Volvo Trucks' European heavy-duty vehicle range and multiband vehicle platform. We excel in program and project management, focusing on customer success. Our team of around 50 passionate people believes in teamwork and inspires each other to create value on a higher level. Empowerment, accountability, and simplicity are key principles that guide us in our daily work.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
In this role, you will bring your leadership experience as a role model, building a foundation for success and driving collaboration within different organizations. You are known for building accountable teams and navigating ambiguous environments with a holistic view to execute effectively and achieve desired results.
As a leader, you combine a strong business mindset with agility, structure, and precise communication. You have leadership courage, an ownership mentality, and a strong drive for results, acting as a stakeholder influencer with sharp presentation skills that engage audiences at all levels.
You prioritize building and maintaining your network and can bring people together quickly and efficiently. You understand what information should be provided, when and to whom, both internally and externally. Additionally, you are recognized as an expert contributor to lifelong learning, continuously seeking and sharing knowledge to elevate team performance.
We want you to have:
· A broad technical knowledge, across several technical domains in the transportation industry.
• Clear understanding your program business and Volvo product portfolio impacts, consistently prioritizing actions with business drivers and customer expectations in mind.
• A strategic mindset and strong planning skills, with the ability to manage complex project scopes with clarity and precision, even in the face of ambiguity.
• Proven experience leading high-impact projects or programs in multicultural and cross-functional environments, with a solid grasp of integration points towards final product predictable launch.
• A strong analytical capability to make sense of large volumes of information, proactively identify and mitigate risks, and confidently address difficult issues to keep initiatives on track.
• Ability to apply agile and waterfall approaches at an expert level.
• Master of Science or similar university degree; PMP certification is a plus.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits. You will enjoy working in an environment that takes maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality.
You will have multiple opportunities through your assignments on internal Volvo projects or with external partners to continuously develop your technology and leadership competencies. Being an instrumental core member of the Volvo project management group, driving continuous changes towards project management excellence.
Ready for the next move? Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Contact:
* Stephane Veyne, VP HDV Range, stephane.veyne@volvo.com
* Stella Klockars, Talent Acquisition Partner, stella.klockars@volvo.com
Last application date: 15th of June. Interviews will be held continuously as applications are received, so we encourage you to apply early.
