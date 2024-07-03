Program Manager for PhD Programs
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Handelshögskolan i Stockholm i Stockholm
The Education Office (EdO) is one of the Professional Services units at SSE. We are currently 57 staff members working in EdO. We function as a Hub in the SSE journey. We provide and develop professional academic support for all stakeholders and students (BSc, MSc, PhD) during their SSE journey. It includes assessment, program management, scholarships, international collaborations, and quality measurements, academic support, central course and exam coordination, degrees, and certificates.
About the position
Are you passionate about higher education and eager to contribute to the success of our PhD programs? We are seeking a dynamic Program Manager to join our team at Stockholm School of Economics.
As a Program Manager, you will play an important role in shaping the academic experience for our PhD students. Your responsibilities will encompass a wide range of strategic, administrative, and operational tasks.
You will be a part of the PhD support team, where you will work together with representatives from the three PhD programs, as well as the scholarship officer. You will work closely with the Vice President Degree Programs to develop and execute strategic initiatives related to our PhD programs. You will also be a bridge to foster collaboration and coordination between our three different PhD programs within the school.
Main responsibilities:
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Strategic development of the PhD programs in close collaboration with the Vice President Degree Programs. You will also have a lot of contact with the PhD students working to facilitate their time at SSE. This includes coordination of the admission process, onboarding, registration and deregistration of students, administration of different processes like clock-stoppers, and issuing of formal transcripts and degree certificates. You are there to support our PhD students throughout their entire time at SSE, from admissions to graduation, with issues such as:
- Contact and reporting to external stakeholders (Migrationsverket, CSN, UKÄ, SCB),
- Coordination of Individual Study Plans (ISP) and PhD surveys,
- The representative in different networks both national and international,
- Evaluate and enhance work processes for PhD programs,
- Manage projects related to program development and student support,
- Be the main contact point when it comes to questions about the PhD programs, both internally and externally,
- Organize program committee meetings, PhD focus groups, and admission boards,
- Contact within the CIVICA alliance for the working package 5.
Qualifications
You are likely described as a service-minded organizer with strong collaborative and communication skills. You enjoy working in a high-paced environment, both independently and with others, and you can easily adapt to changing circumstances. You are proactive, have strong problem-solving skills, and an eye for details. You are technically competent and easily learn new skills and systems. We also like the following qualifications
- Experience in an administrative role, preferably within higher education,
- Oral and written fluency in English,
- Confidence to present to small and large audiences of different backgrounds,
- A higher degree in a relevant field.
Meritorious
- Experience from or interest in an academic environment,
- Oral and written fluency in Swedish.
- Curiosity about how AI and digital methods can optimize work processes.
Is this you?
If you're a proactive, detail-oriented professional with a passion for education and a knack for organization, we would love to hear from you! Apply now and be part of our vibrant academic community.
Other
This is a permanent, full-time, position located in Stockholm. Preferred starting date as soon as possible. We encourage you to apply promptly as we are actively reviewing applications on an ongoing basis.
Please be aware that we conduct background checks on final candidates for this position.
About The Stockholm School of Economics
SSE Executive Education is a fully-owned subsidiary of the Stockholm School of Economics and the leading partner for executive education in Northern Europe. It is ranked as the best in the Nordic region for leadership and business development according to the Financial Times. Here, academic research is integrated with the business world. SSE Executive Education develops leaders with a focus on specialized areas such as innovation and entrepreneurship, sustainable growth, and financial economics, enhancing the competitiveness of companies, organizations, and the public sector through powerful transformation.
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/49". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handelshögskolan i Stockholm Arbetsplats
Education Office Kontakt
Lisa Larson, HR lisa.larson@hhs.se,076-8437925 Jobbnummer
8782904