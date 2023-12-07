Program manager for EU-projects
With a focus on international research and technology collaboration, we are now expanding our team with this new role as Program Manager for EU Projects. We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated program manager to lead our European Defense Funded projects. Take the opportunity to help create and develop interesting projects in an international environment!
Your role
As Program Manager for EU projects, you will be responsible for overseeing and driving the successful execution of our projects, including ways of working and defying common best practices. Your focus covers everything from project planning, to customer relationship and efficiency across Saab's organisations. For this we are searching our next coworker, that has an interest in navigating cultural nuance in order to facilitate effective communication and collaboration among diverse multinational teams. You will also lead a team om professional project managers where you foster a collaborative and result-driven culture, and act as mentor for more junior colleagues.
Your key responsibilities as Program Manger includes:
* Oversee project plans, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and international standards.
* Build and maintain strong relationships with international stakeholders and industry partners.
* Identify and mitigate potential risks, ensuring the successful delivery of projects on time and within budget.
* Provide transparent financial reporting and oversee budget allocation for the project portfolio.
Your profile
The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in program or project management, with a good understanding of PPS or other project management frameworks. You have an experience and interest for leadership, where strategic thinking and the ability to navigate cross-cultural environments, are competencies you possess. You are expected to be flexible and able to work with tight deadlines
Required skills:
* Experience of project management with focus on international projects.
* Proven track record of successfully leading and delivering complex projects, preferably within the European context.
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with stakeholders from diverse backgrounds.
* Strategic planning and problem-solving abilities.
* Familiarity with EU regulations and preferably the European Defense Fund
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab Aeronautics Business Unit Advanced Programs is a research intense unit focusing on next generation fighter systems. We believe in dynamic teams and innovative ways of working and is committed to create the base for the future.
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here.
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organisation with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
