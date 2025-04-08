Program Manager
Program Manager- Global Rollout Manager/ Business Engagement Manager
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Summary:
We are seeking an experienced Program Manager / Business Engagement Manager with over 17 years of professional experience in various leadership roles. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in SAP SRM, SAP S/4, and Low Code (Sourcing) solutions, with excellent client-facing skills, leadership qualities, and the ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Governance and Adaptation: Work with customer market areas to adapt solutions to all customer units.
Escalation Management: Handle escalations from market areas and ensure timely resolution.
Requirement Gathering: Understand business pain points and convert them into actionable requirements.
User Demos and UATs: Manage user demos, User Acceptance Testing (UAT), and solution deployment to new customer units as per the program plan.
Resource and Delivery Management: Oversee resource allocation and delivery management to ensure project success.
Financial Management: Responsible for the financial management and growth of the business.
Support and Feedback: Ensure effective support for new customer units and gather feedback to continuously improve the solution.
Collaboration: Collaborate with application operations teams from multiple vendors to resolve priority issues. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-08
E-post: sshivangi@hcl.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Odinsgatan 13 Vån 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9274349