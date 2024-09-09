Program Manager - EHS & Quality
2024-09-09
Basic Job Functions:
This position will be responsible for managing the European Technology Center EHS and Quality work to ensure compliance with environmental, health, safety and quality policies and for providing direction in support of the Company's goals, local regulations and world class practices.
EHS coordination
Conduct the work environment and environmental management to secure compliance with current legislation and the company's policies (including radiation protection responsibility and responsibility for fire and explosive goods/solvent responsibility).
Monitor and report actual situation to ETC management and relevant authorities.
Organize and execute internal control program.
Prepare plans for improvement and issue resolution in the area of work environment/environment and monitors the execution of the plan.
Education/Experience:
Bachelor's Degree in an engineering discipline or similar technical discipline and 4 years of relevant technical experience in EHS related field preferred, other degree considered with direct EHS work experience with progressively increasing scope and responsibility.
Similar Master's Degree preferred.
Manufacturing experience preferred.
Required Skills/Competencies:
Good communication and presentation skills across organizations; fluency in English.
Ability to work with and influence people at all levels inside and external to the company.
Strong problem solving skills/ experience.
Ability to work both in a hands-on and leadership capacity.
Ability to work in a fast paced environment with high degree of flexibility.
Technical knowledge of EHS&S and QMS.
Ability to integrate EHS&S and QMS with other technical and business disciplines.
Demonstrated ability to drive and influence the development of new principles, concepts and business results reflecting a broad range of stakeholder needs.
Comprehensive understanding of EHS&S and QMS regulations and requirements.
Track record of providing leadership in the definition, communication and execution of high impact EHS&S programs, systems and initiatives.
Essential Responsibilities:
Overseeing day-to-day ETC's EHS operational support and results.
Prepare and deliver training material and seminars for EHS and QMS topics
Ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and First Solar policies.
Mentoring the ETC team with regards to EHS and Quality
Driving continuous improvement initiatives at the ETC - including ensuring that compliance/ risk assurance processes are robust (e.g. self-identifying/ correcting issues).
Partnering closely with other regional and global EHS teams in the sharing of lessons learned and best practices.
Represent EHS and First Solar ETC to key external stakeholders (e.g. regulators, community, industry peers, customers).
Conduct the work environment and environmental management to secure compliance with current legislation and the company's policies (including radiation protection responsibility and responsibility for fire and explosive goods/solvent responsibility).
Manage ETC QMS (Quality Management System) to coordinate and direct the organization's activities to meet regulatory requirements and improve its effectiveness and efficiency on a continuous basis. Examples for what can be included in a QMS system are among others the organization's SOP system, project structure and responsibility matrix.
Works with project managers to establish work scheduling plans in support of project schedules and/or provide project schedules for own area of responsibility.
Ensure compliance with Quality, Environment, Health and Safety and Responsible Business Alliance policies and procedures that is enforced within the organization.
Reporting Relationships:
Reports to Manager, Operations, European Technology Center
