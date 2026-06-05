Program Director - Global Supply Chain Transformation
Husqvarna AB / Speditörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla speditörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-06-05
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We're one of the world's oldest start-ups — and we're just getting started.
At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world class products and solutions for forest, park, garden and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems, we're shaping the future — and we want you to be part of it.
Are you ready to lead a transformation at scale and redefine how a global supply chain operates end-to-end?
We are now looking for a Program Director to lead one of our most critical strategic initiatives. This role sits at the core of our operations strategy and will have a direct impact on our future competitiveness and growth. You will join Global Operations and take ownership of a large-scale transformation program with multiple strategic initiatives, spanning logistics, planning, sourcing, and customer delivery across regions and channels. You will report to Anders Lilja, VP Transformation Office.
About the role:
In this role, you will lead our Supply Chain Control program, a high-impact initiative transforming our end-to-end supply chain - from planning and supplier performance to logistics flows and final customer delivery.
The program includes a broad portfolio of initiatives, including digitalization, logistics optimization, and the development of new ways of working within operations, based on a more agile, efficient as well as customer-centric setup.
You will operate at the intersection of strategy and execution, working closely with senior leadership and steering a global program with multiple workstreams and stakeholders as well as leading the development and continuous improvement of Husqvarna's Global Lean System (HOS).
What you will do:
Lead and drive a large-scale global transformation across the full end-to-end supply chain
Define and implement future-ready supply chain strategies and operating models
Drive initiatives across planning, logistics, sourcing, and customer delivery
Strengthen multi-channel and omni-channel distribution capabilities, including retail and e-commerce
Lead and align a global, cross-functional program across multiple workstreams and stakeholders
Drive improvements in logistics flows, warehouse setups, and overall supply chain efficiency
Establish strong governance, structure, and performance tracking for the program
Act as a trusted advisor to senior leadership, influencing key strategic decisions
Drive operational excellence and embed new ways of working across the organization
About you:
You are a strong and structured leader who thrives in complex, global environments. You combine strategic thinking with hands-on execution and have a proven ability to turn ambitious plans into tangible results.
You are confident engaging with senior stakeholders, building trust across the organization, and navigating high-level discussions with clarity and impact.
As a person, you are proactive, analytical and solution-oriented - someone who identifies challenges early and drives them to resolution. You enjoy working close to the business, building strong relationships, and creating momentum across teams.
Your skills and background:
A master's degree in Supply Chain, Operations, Engineering, or equivalent experience
Extensive experience in supply chain development, logistics and operations transformation
Extensive experience in supply chain, logistics and/or operations transformation
Experience working in multi-channel environments (e.g. retail, e-commerce, and global distribution)
Proven track record of leading large-scale, cross-functional programs or projects
Experience managing complex program structures, governance, and budgets
Strong stakeholder management skills, with experience of engaging as well as working closely with senior leadership
Fluency in English, both spoken and written. Swedish is considered an advantage
Location
This position will be based in Huskvarna. We believe in a dynamic, energized workplace and day-to-day collaboration, and we meet in the office at least 4 days a week (80%).
The role includes some travel, planned and aligned with business needs.
Your application:
Please submit your application in English, as soon as possible as we will review applications on an ongoing basis. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For questions about the role, reach out to hiring manager Anders Lilja, at anders.lilja@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For questions about the recruitment process, reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Nina Hallin at nina.hallin@husqvarnagroup.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Processing of personal data
When you send in your application we will process your personal data. In case we choose to proceed with your application, we may ask you to verify your identity before giving you a job offer.
For more information about how we process your personal data, who we may share it with and what rights you have, please see our privacy notice.
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future!
Learn more about our culture here. Så ansöker du
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Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331) Jobbnummer
9950134