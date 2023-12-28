Program coordinator, Forest For Life
Forests Forward (https://forestsforward.panda.org/)
is a global WWF program launched in 2021 that engages companies around the globe to reduce their forest impact, support nature-based solutions in priority forest landscapes, and collaborate on key initiatives to accelerate benefits for nature, climate and people. IKEA (https://ikea.wwf.se/)
is a participant of Forests Forward and one of WWF's most important and long standing partners. WWF and IKEA have forest projects in 13 countries across Europe, Asia and South America.
Forests for Life (FFL) is one priority programme within the broader partnership with IKEA, which builds on and supports country specific actions by providing thought leadership, innovation and analysis on the implementation and advancement of new approaches to improve forest management, protection, and restoration. Forests for Life is delivered by a team of global experts across WWF's Forest Practice. It is co-developed and co-managed by a Project Management Group (PMG), consisting of members from both WWF and IKEA.
The role
WWF seeks an organised and passionate individual to coordinate actions and ensure timely delivery of the Forests for Life (FFL) Programme under the WWF-IKEA partnership. To ensure that the FFL Programme is delivered on time and to budget, you will provide proactive support and coordination to a matrix team of global experts. You will work in close cooperation with the Forests Forward lead and WWF-IKEA Forest Programme Manager. You will coordinate the PMG meetings, carry out monitoring and evaluation of outcomes, deliver biannual reports, support planning of activities, and you will provide administrative and contractual management and decision-making support.
In addition, for 20% of your time you will assist and coordinate other forest related projects for the Forest and Wildlife department.
Main Responsibilities
• Programme coordination in close cooperation with Forests Forward lead and WWF-IKEA Forest Programme Manager.
• Technical and financial management, including annual work planning, budgeting and contracting.
• Monitoring, evaluation and reporting of activities within the FFL programme (including coordination of exit strategies).
• Administrative support, including keeping track of minutes, coordinating inputs and developing biannual reports, contributing to communication material, supporting contract development, reviewing budgets and financial reports.
• Manage (consultant) contracts and other external parties.
• Ensure high quality of FFL programme reporting according to WWF Network Standards.
• Together with the Forests Forward lead, responsible for keeping the PMG informed of relevant communication and programme information.
• Liaise on a regular basis with IKEA-WWF Forest Programme Manager and Forest Practice Resources Mobilisation lead.
Required qualifications & competencies
• University degree in forest, forestry, biodiversity or other relevant topics, such as project management or international development.
• Administrative and project management qualifications including Project Cycle Management (PCM), Quality Assurance (QA) and Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) approaches (preferably but not necessarily WWF Network Standards).
• Proven and relevant professional experience in facilitation, coordination and administration of complex international programmes.
• Proactive coordination, communication and collaboration skills.
• Excellent, clear and organised administrative skills.
• Excellent written and oral communication skills in English, any other languages an asset.
• Adheres to WWF's values: courage, collaboration, respect, integrit.
What WWF offers
Our employees are our most important resource, and we strive to be one of Sweden's most desirable workplaces. This is why it is important for us to establish an inclusive work environment, focusing on greater diversity, health and wellness, combined with strategic skills development and exciting development opportunities. We are a learning organisation whose aim is to support and coach our employees to bring out their inner motivation and drive. We do this through lectures, interdisciplinary groups and forums, for example, in addition to developing individual employees' skills. We believe greater flexibility in how working time is arranged is an important aspect of the work-life balance, which is why we offer all employees flexitime and/or goal-driven working hours. WWF Sweden's office is beautifully situated at Ulriksdal Palace, with views overlooking the water. You will work with skilled colleagues in a stimulating environment. WWF applies an activity-based approach to work, is subject to collective agreements and follows the ITP 1 occupational pension plan.
Want to know more about WWF as a workplace? Read more here: WWF as a workplace - WWF (https://jobb.wwf.se/pages/arbetsplats)
Working schedule:
Full-time (100%)
Duration:
Fixed term contract Januari 2024- 31st of aug 2025
Appointment:
Immediate
Location:
Stockholm, Ulriksdal
Application
You are welcome to send in your application as soon as possible
Questions about the position:
Name: Linda Berglund
Title: Group manager Forest & Speices
Email: linda.berglund@wwf.se
Do you have questions about the recruitment process? Contact: Tove Almqvist at People & Culture via the switchboard on 08-624 74 00 or at tove.almqvist@wwf.se
Trade union representative
Unionen: Susie Broquist Lundegård
Association for Graduate Professionals (Akademikerföreningen): Therese Wåtz
Phone: Switchboard number 08-624 74 00
