Professor of small animal surgery
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Högskolejobb / Uppsala Visa alla högskolejobb i Uppsala
2023-06-01
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science
Subject Area
The subject of small animal surgery includes research and theoretical and practical teaching in small animal surgery, predominantly in dogs and cats. The subject includes several sub-disciplines such as soft tissue and neurosurgery, dentistry and orthopaedics. It develops and evaluates new methods and techniques for improved diagnosis, prognosis, treatment and prevention of diseases, injuries and complications, including studies of risk factors.
Duties
The holder of the position should within the subject area
• lead and contribute to developing internationally successful research
• develop, lead and participate in teaching at basic and advanced level, including doctoral level
• mainly teach within small animal surgery, but also at other courses at basic and advanced level, including doctoral level
• develop and maintain national and international networks and collaborations with academia, relevant agencies, industries, organizations and society at large
• collaborate with other research groups within SLU to strengthen the university's interdisciplinary activities
• apply for external research funding at national and international level
• supervise PhD students and students undergoing residency
• actively participate in clinical work and teaching
• participate in and enhance the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU
• distribute research results and other relevant information to society
• carry out administrative assignments within the department, faculty and university
• have personnel and budgetary responsibilities
• have Swedish as a working language within two years
Qualifications
The successful applicant shall
• Have a Degree of Master of Science in Veterinary Medicine
• have Swedish veterinary identification, or be entitled to obtain one upon application in accordance with current applicable legislation, regulations and directives*
• have international Veterinary Medicine specialist competence (diplomate) or equivalent competence in a subject relevant to the position
• hold a doctorate and competence as associate professor (docent) or equivalent academic qualifications in a subject relevant to the position
• demonstrate research expertise within the subject area
• demonstrate teaching expertise and have the ability to integrate research and scientific perspectives in teaching
• have demonstrated the ability to lead and develop a successful internationally recognized research group
• have a proven ability to obtain external research funding in competition
• have documented, current, clinical experience in a subject relevant to the position
• have a good knowledge of English
Assessment criteria
Assessment of the applicant's suitability for employment will primarily be based on the degree to which the candidate possesses the qualifications required for the position.
The assessment of research expertise will take into account the following:
• completed research initiatives and ongoing research within the subject, as well as its relevance and development potential for the faculty and the department
• ability to independently initiate and conduct successful internationally recognized research
• ability to obtain external research funding in competition
• experience as principal supervisor for doctoral students and post-doctoral positions. As a principal supervisor, the candidate must normally have supervised doctoral students throughout their studies, up until they were awarded their degree of doctor
• experience as a supervisor in international specialist training (residency)
The assessment of teaching expertise will take into account the following:
• planning, implementation, examination and evaluation of teaching
• experience in both theoretical and clinical teaching at undergraduate and graduate level
• the ability to integrate research and scientific approaches into the pedagogical work
• experience from supervision and examination at basic and advanced level
• training in teaching in higher education or equivalent knowledge
• pedagogic vision and reflection
Furthermore, the assessment will consider the applicant's expertise in
• developing and managing activities and staff within the academy
• administration in public authorities
• personnel and budgetary responsibilities
• internal communication and collaboration
• collaboration with external stakeholders and society at large
• communicating research and development work
Note: This advertisement is abbreviated to fit in Platsbanken's recruitment tool. To view the ad in its entirety, please visit Jobs and vacancies at SLU | Externwebben
Application deadline
2023-08-07
Place of work
Uppsala, Sweden
Extent
100%
Form of employment
Permanent employment
Starting date
By agreement.
Application:
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Nils Fall, Professor nils.fall@slu.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Jobbnummer
7843729