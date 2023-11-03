Professor of small animal surgery
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Högskolejobb / Uppsala Visa alla högskolejobb i Uppsala
2023-11-03
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
The Department of Clinical Sciences is responsible for undergraduate education, research and doctoral education in the fields of veterinary medicine, animal care and animal science. The department's activities mainly concern our common Swedish domesticated animal species (pets) with a focus on anesthesiology, imaging, animal care, epidemiology, laboratory animal medicine, surgery, clinical chemistry, medicine and animal reproduction. Read more about our activities and infrastructure here.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU via the following link.
Subject description
The subject of small animal surgery includes research and theoretical and practical teaching in small animal surgery, predominantly in dogs and cats. The subject includes several sub-disciplines such as soft tissue and neurosurgery, dentistry and orthopaedics. It develops and evaluates new methods and techniques for improved diagnosis, prognosis, treatment and prevention of diseases, injuries and complications, including studies of risk factors.
Duties
The holder shall be responsible for the development of research and education within the entire subject of small animal surgery in collaboration with the faculty's and the university's other researchers and teachers.
Furthermore, the holder shall within the subject of the position
• lead and contribute to developing internationally successful research
• develop, lead and participate in teaching at first, second and third cycle level
• mainly teach within small animal surgery, but also at other courses at first, second and third cycle level covering the subject
• develop and maintain national and international networks and collaborations with academia, relevant agencies, industries, organizations and society at large
• collaborate with other research groups within SLU to strengthen interdisciplinary activities at the university
• apply for external research funding at national and international sources
• supervise doctoral students and students undergoing residency
• actively participate in clinical work and teaching
• contribute to the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU
• distribute research results and other relevant information to society
• perform administrative duties within the department, faculty and university
• have personnel and budgetary responsibilities
• be able to use Swedish as the working language within two years.
Swedish and English are used in parallel at the department. The successful applicant will need to be able to conduct the majority of their duties in English. However, as Swedish is the university's principal language, the successful applicant will be expected to have professional working knowledge of the language within two years of taking up the position. The department will provide support with language learning.
Eligibility
The applicant must
• have a Degree of Master of Science in Veterinary Medicine
• be licensed to practise veterinary medicine in Sweden, alternatively be entitled to obtain such a licence upon application in accordance with the relevant legislation, regulations and directives*
• hold a doctorate and competence as associate professor (docent) or equivalent academic qualifications in a subject relevant to the position
• demonstrate research expertise within the subject
• demonstrate teaching expertise and have the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into their teaching
• have demonstrated the ability to lead and develop a successful internationally recognized research team
• have demonstrated the ability to compete for external research funding
• have proven(latest, 5 years) clinical experience in a subject relevant to the position
• have good knowledge of English.
• Act (2009:302) on activities within animal health care ch. 3. Qualification rules, the Swedish Agency for Agriculture's regulations and general advice on qualifications for animal health personnel (SJVFS 2016:9) ch. 2. Qualification as a veterinarian, as well as European Parliament and Council Directive (2005/36/EC) of 7 September 2005 on the recognition of professional qualifications.
Grounds of assesement, other information:
Note: This advertisement is abbreviated to fit in Platsbanken's recruitment tool. To view the ad in its entirety, please visit Jobs and vacancies at SLU | Externwebben.
Application deadline:
2024-01-08
Place of work:
Uppsala
Application:
Use the document Application guidelines for appointment as professor, senior lecturer or associate senior lecturer at SLU as guide when you fill in your application.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Jobbnummer
8238741