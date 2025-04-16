Professor in Surgery combined
Professor in Surgery combined with employment as Specialist Physician/Chief Physician
Reference number PAR 2025/62
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
Welcome to the Institute of Clinical Sciences
The Institute of Clinical Sciences, along with five other institutes, is part of the Sahlgrenska Academy. Research and education here focus on human health and quality of life. The Institute of Clinical Sciences is organized into four sections and 16 different subject areas.
The position of Professor is based in the Department of Surgery within the Institute of Clinical Sciences, Sahlgrenska Academy. The Department of Surgery conducts extensive research both at Sahlgrenska University Hospital/Sahlgrenska and at Östra Hospital, including basic scientific research at the "Medical Mountain" (Medicinareberget). In the past ten years, research in the field of surgery has been significantly strengthened. Surgery is a major part of the medical curriculum and is also involved in various educational programs and training at the specialist level. Currently, there are nearly 50 doctoral students and around 70 associate professors in the field.
Subject area
Surgery
Subject area description
The subject is surgery. The research area includes clinical research, transltaional research and experimental research regarding surgical diseases. The field of education is mainly surgery.
Duties
The tasks include conducting research within the subject area of the position at a national and international competitive level. Furthermore, the position holder must actively apply for national and/or international research grants. The research is expected to contribute to Sahlgrenska University Hospital receiving national healthcare assignments (NHV) and strengthen regional healthcare.
The tasks also include responsibility for the 7th semester of medical school with surgery as main focus, teaching and examination in undergraduate and graduate courses and other educational programs in which the department participates. Furthermore, supervision of students and doctoral students at all educational levels is included.
The position holder is also expected to perform other tasks that are normally associated with a professorship, such as administrative tasks and internal and external positions of trust. The position also includes collaboration with the surrounding community.
The clinical service will be linked to the surgery area of Sahlgrenska University Hospital. The clinical service will be adapted to the needs of the department and the competence and experience of the intended position holder. Clinical areas of work that may be relevant are upper gastrosurgery, endocrine surgery or emergency surgery and trauma.
Eligibility
Eligibility for teaching positions is specified in the Swedish Higher Education Ordinance and the appointments procedure of the University of Gothenburg. According to Chapter 3, Section 8 of the Higher Education Act, a combined employment may only be held by someone who meets the eligibility requirements for both positions.
Eligibility for employment as a professor is someone who has demonstrated scientific and pedagogical skills. A medical degree and specialist competence in surgery are requirements.
The employment requires that, according to the National Board of Health and Welfare, one has the necessary knowledge of Swedish, Danish or Norwegian for the profession in order to obtain Swedish medical licence.
See more info on the University of Gothenburgs homepage job opportunities.
