Professor in Dependable Communication and Computation Systems
2024-07-19
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Division of Computer Science at the Department of Computer Science, Electrical and Space Engineering at Luleå University of Technology is looking for a research professor in the field of Computer Science. The division has about 50 employed researchers, teachers and doctoral students who together research and teach in computer science and engineering, computer communication, distributed computing and cloud computing for various applications in areas such as manufacturing and game development. Your placement will be in communication and computation systems.
Subject description
The research subject focuses on an integrated development of network architectures, resource efficient algorithms, and programming paradigms for enabling an application-tailored design of dependable communication and computation systems.
Duties
As professor, duties include both research and education, where the current need is predominantly in research. You will be given the opportunity to research and supervise doctoral students in Dependable Communication and Computation Systems subject, as well as contribute to both collaboration and management at the department. The position also includes applying for, leading, and collaborating in research projects, as well as communicating and disseminating research results.
You have strong background in the following areas Computer Science:
• Efficient sketches data structures
• Hyperdimensional computing
• Compositional distributed representations of data structures
• Associative memories with high information capacity
• Analogical reasoning for knowledge bases
Qualifications
Qualified for an appointment as professor are those who have demonstrated both research and teaching expertise. As much attention must be given to the assessment of teaching expertise as to the assessment of research expertise.
In order to meet the requirements for the appointment as professor, the applicants must:
• be prominent within their subject area and demonstrate, within that area, original and innovative scientific activities of high international standard, comprising a complete scientific production equivalent to at least three doctoral theses;
• demonstrate academic leadership through, for example,
• research-related commissions of trust, for instance, as an external expert, an external reviewer or a member of an examining committee,
• management of national or international research projects,
• experience of applying for and being granted, in competition, external funding for research and development projects,
• experience of managerial tasks within the University.
• demonstrate the ability to collaborate with the wider community through, for example,
• dissemination of new knowledge to the wider community,
• incorporation of societal needs into research and/or education contexts.
• have experience of supervising doctoral students and have been the principal supervisor for at least one doctoral student for the entire period from admission to doctoral degree, unless there are special grounds to the contrary;
• have demonstrated teaching expertise.
Assessment criteria
The following assessment criteria apply to this position:
• research expertise
• teaching expertise
• other assessment criteria.
Other assessment criteria (ranked in order of importance):
• The degree of scientific skill
• Ability to obtain external research and development funds
• Ability to supervise students, doctoral students and postdocs
• Ability to teach in English
Information
The position is preferably a full-time employment with placement in Luleå by agreement. Starting date no later than October 1, 2024.
For further information, please contact Head of Division Kåre Synnes, 070-361 15 07, kare.synnes@ltu.se
.
Union representative:
SACO-S C Kjell Johansson 0920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, 0920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for the position via the application button below, where you attach the application documents requested, including degree certificates (attested and translated into Swedish or English), pedagogical self-reflection and publications, etc. Follow the link Instructions for applicants for complete instructions. Please mark your application with the reference number below. Both the application and the degree certificate must be written in Swedish or English.
Application deadline: 9 August 2024
